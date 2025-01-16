The founder of Word Assembly Ministries, Evangelist Isaac Omolehin, has lamented about the growing moral decline in the body of Christ in Nigeria

Evangelist Omolehin narrated how a brother, who was asked to disciple a new convert, defiled and impregnated her

Baba Omolehin cried out that what the sister was not even doing as a sinner, she started doing in church

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Iganmu, Lagos state - The founder of Word Assembly Ministries, Evangelist Isaac Omolehin, shared a story of how a new convert (sister) was impregnated by a brother who was to disciple her in the Christian faith.

Omolehin said the sister was handed over to the brother because of his spiritual strength to help disciple and follow up on the new convert.

Omolehin said the new convert started doing what she was not even doing as a sinner Photo credit: @pastorpoju

Source: Twitter

The man of God, who is Fondly called Baba Omolehin said the outcome of the discipleship was baby.

As reported by The Punch, he stated his at the just-concluded World Faith Believers Convention hosted by Pastor Poju Oyemade’s The Covenant Nation in Lagos.

He lamented that what the sister was not doing as a sinner, the brother started to teach her.

“I have watched the body being mismanaged for over 50 years. My wife has an orphanage, for motherless babies, there are no babies without mothers, and circumstances and conditions bring them to the orphanage. The leaders of the Christian union, one of the universities brought a baby and they came with the mother, my wife asked, who is the mother, and they pointed to her.

“We went on evangelism and she gave her life to Christ, we brought her home and looked at the brethren, the ones we can call ‘jim jim’ (referring to the spiritually strong) to help us disciple her, to help us do follow-up and then one followed in. The outcome of that embarrassment is this baby. When she was a sinner, now we brought her into the church and what she was not even doing as a sinner, we started to teach her and then covered it with messages on grace"

Legit.ng reported 65-year-old clergyman identified as Timothy Adedibu was arrested by the police for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl in Magboro, Obafemi Owode local government area of Ogun state.

The suspect, the leader of a church in the community was arrested minor’s uncle raised the alarm over the incident on Thursday, February 15.

According to the victims’ family, Pastor Adedibu lured the minor into his apartment and had carnal knowledge of her. While reacting to the incident, a legal practitioner and human rights lawyer, Collins Aigbogun, said anyone found guilty of the crime risked life imprisonment.

RCCG pastor allegedly impregnates daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Emmanuel Orekoya, allegedly defiled and impregnated his 17- year-old daughter.

The clergyman was arraigned at the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

It was gathered that Pastor Orekoya committed offences in 2017 at Jacob Adeleye Street, Odoeran, Itire area of Lagos state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng