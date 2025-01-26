At least 27 Nigerian soldiers were killed in a jihadist suicide attack while targeting ISWAP militants in the Timbuktu Triangle, Borno and Yobe states

The attack occurred at night, making it difficult for troops to spot the suicide bomber who rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into their convoy

The attack is one of the deadliest in recent years, with the death toll potentially rising as several wounded soldiers are in critical condition

At least 27 Nigerian soldiers were killed in a suicide attack attributed to jihadist militants in the northeast, military sources confirmed on Sunday.

The attack occurred during a ground offensive launched on Friday by troops targeting a stronghold of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction that split from Boko Haram in 2016.

The deadly attack has been deemed one of the most heinous onslaught on the military in recent years. Image: X/HQNiegrianArmy

According to two military officers who spoke to AFP, the suicide attack took place in a region spanning Borno and Yobe states, known for its challenging terrain and insurgent activity.

"The suicide attack killed 27 soldiers, including the commander, and left several others seriously injured," one officer said.

This attack has been described as one of the deadliest in recent years for Nigerian soldiers.

Attack carried out in the dark

The second officer added that the attack occurred around 20:30 GMT, in a setting where limited visibility compounded the difficulties for the troops.

"It was dark, which made it difficult for the troops to have a clear view of the surroundings," he noted.

The suicide bomber reportedly drove an explosives-laden vehicle concealed in thick foliage, ramming it into the convoy of advancing troops that were targeting ISWAP militants in the Timbuktu Triangle, a key stronghold of the group.

Both officers, who spoke under anonymity, warned that the death toll could rise, as some of the injured soldiers were in critical condition.

Military yet to issue official statement

The Nigerian military had not issued an official comment on the attack by the time of reporting.

The Timbuktu Triangle and Sambisa Forest, areas now controlled by ISWAP, were once strongholds of Boko Haram.

ISWAP, notorious for using roadside mines and explosive-laden vehicles to target military convoys, has become the dominant insurgent group in the region since splitting from Boko Haram.

In a similar attack in July 2024, seven soldiers were killed when their vehicle hit a landmine in an ISWAP-controlled village.

The ongoing conflict, which began 15 years ago, has resulted in the deaths of over 40,000 people and displaced around two million individuals in the northeastern region of Nigeria. The violence has spread across Nigeria's borders into Niger, Chad, and Cameroon, prompting the establishment of a regional force to combat the insurgents.

