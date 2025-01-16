Apostle Johnson Suleman has disclosed the cause of the current economic hardship and suffering in Nigeria

The founder and senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries said "What Nigerians are going through is partly what they deserve"

The man of God said President Bola Tinubu came into leadership with no manifesto but with a sense of entitlement

Bauchi state - The Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, said Nigerians deserve the economic hardship they are going through.

Apostle Suleman said the poor decisions made by Nigerians during the 2023 elections are responsible for the current economic hardship.

He stated this during his courtesy visit to the Bauchi Government House, where he met with Governor Bala Mohammed.

As reported by The Punch, Suleman was in Bauchi for a two-day “Recovery Conference 2025” which was held on Tuesday, 14, and Wednesday, January 15, 2024.

While speaking with newsmen at the Government House, Suleman said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came into power in 2023 on a sense of entitlement without any plan for the betterment of the people.

“What Nigerians are going through is partly what they deserve. Before the election, we cried out, we screamed, we yelled. The man (President Bola Tinubu) who came into leadership had no manifesto—just a sense of entitlement with his ‘it’s my turn’ mantra,”

The man of God criticised Tinubu’s administration for poor policy decisions and the mismanagement of the oil sector.

Apostle Suleman cautioned Nigerians to reflect on their voting decisions ahead of the 2027 elections.

“If they’ve suffered enough by then, perhaps they’ll make better decisions.”

Governor Mohammad said President Tinubu’s policies don’t have a clear vision for Nigerians.

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum promised to continue criticising President Tinubu's government policies as long as they “shortchange Nigerians.”

“Nigerians deserve better, and I will not shy away from pointing out these shortcomings.”

Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu’s adviser, Sunday Dare, urged Governor Mohammed to address Bauchi's issues instead of engaging in political attacks on the national government.

Dare said President Tinubu remains committed to Nigeria's growth, prioritizing economic reforms and governance, unaffected by political distractions.

He said Tinubu stands firm on ongoing tax reforms, warning against attempts to undermine the legislative process and urging critics to engage democratically.

