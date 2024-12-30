The presidency has criticised Bala Mohammed, the incumbent governor of Bauchi state, over his alleged divisive rhetoric

Mohammed had urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to backtrack on the tax policy reforms as the governor said it could lead to anarchy in Nigeria

But reacting on Monday morning, December 30, presidential spokesperson, Sunday Dare, said "the path forward lies not in confrontation but in collaboration, not in threats but in thoughtful engagement"

FCT, Abuja - The presidency on Monday, December 30, described as "inflammatory" a recent statement by Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi state, that the Bola Tinubu administration's tax reform bills are an invitation to anarchy.

Legit.ng recalls that Mohammed said President Tinubu’s tax policies are anti-north and warned that the region would soon show its “true colours.”

According to the 2027 presidential hopeful, the tax reform bills are aimed at favouring just a section of the country and shortchanging northern Nigeria. The opposition figure proceeded to threaten that “we would show our true colour; we will fight for it.”

Presidency furious with PDP's Bala Mohammed

However, reacting via a statement released by one of the presidential spokespersons, Sunday Dare, the ruling government said Mohammed's decision to continually 'threaten' the FG is "unbecoming of his office as a state governor".

Dare said:

"Rather than issuing threats, his energy might be better directed toward implementing effective poverty alleviation programs and ensuring transparent utilization of these federal resources.

"This unfortunate statement does not represent the collective voice of Northern Nigeria. The north, like other regions, seeks collaborative governance and constructive engagement with the federal government to address our nation's challenges."

Furthermore, the presidency urged Governor Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to "retract these confrontational remarks".

Analyst speaks on merit of tax bill amid opposition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid stiff opposition from the north, a political analyst, Jide Ojo, urged President Tinubu not to withdraw the tax reform bills currently before the national assembly.

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, Ojo explained that "the merit of the tax bill far outweighs the demerit."

