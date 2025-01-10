President Tinubu remains committed to Nigeria's growth, prioritizing economic reforms and governance, unaffected by political distractions

Tinubu stands firm on ongoing tax reforms, warning against attempts to undermine the legislative process and urging critics to engage democratically

Tinubu’s adviser, Sunday Dare, urged Governor Bala Mohammed to address Bauchi's issues instead of engaging in political attacks on the national government

President Bola Tinubu has strongly reacted to criticisms from Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State regarding the administration's reforms, particularly the tax reforms.

Tinubu, in a statement cited by Legit.ng on Friday, January 10, issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, emphasized that his administration is committed to national development, with a focus on improving the overall well-being of Nigerians.

Tinubu slams Bauchi gov Bala over criticism of reforms Photo credit: @SenBalaMohammed/@officiaABAT

Source: Twitter

"President Tinubu secured a national mandate and will not surrender it to satisfy the desires of pseudo-activists and crusaders.

"The President remains a listening leader who believes in building stronger collaborations with all levels of government and critical stakeholders. He will not be distracted by irresponsible politics," Dare said.

Tinubu focused on reforms

Tinubu's government, according to Dare, is focused on delivering results, especially in areas such as economic reform, job creation, and improved governance.

The ongoing Tax Reform Bills, currently before the National Assembly, have drawn sharp reactions, but Dare made it clear that attempts to derail the legislative process will not be tolerated.

"Those who feel strongly about the matter should engage with the legislative process, but any attempts to stampede or abort the process are undemocratic and self-serving," Dare added.

Bala urged to focus on bettering lives of Bauchi people

Dare also addressed Governor Bala Mohammed directly, asking what the Governor is doing to improve the lives of people in Bauchi State, which remains one of the most impoverished states in Nigeria.

"Governor Bala has a greater responsibility to the people of Bauchi State. His focus should be on tackling the issues in his state, not engaging in reckless political games," Dare remarked.

He continued:

"Governor Bala needs to prioritize governance. The increased resources at his disposal should be used to address the poverty and challenges his people face, not to blame the national leadership."

The Special Adviser also urged Bala to focus on governance rather than distracting the public with political theatrics.

"Ambition is made of sterner stuff, and it’s time for Governor Bala to deliver on the promises made to the people of Bauchi State."

Tax reform: Tinubu takes action amid northern opposition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that some northern elites were still opposed to the federal government’s proposed tax reform bills.

The northern stakeholders demanded the bills' immediate suspension and called for extensive dialogue with the people who matter.

A fresh report said Tinubu was determined to address Nigeria’s challenges and implement reforms; hence, he sent representatives to speak to the rebelling northern leaders.

Source: Legit.ng