Slain Salome Adaidu’s uncle, Adaji Samson, has alleged that Timileyin Ajayi is a human parts trafficker

Ajayi was arrested by the Nasarawa state police command after being caught with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member's severed head, whom he said is his girlfriend

Reacting to the incident, Samson noted that he—alongside police operatives—visited the alleged murderer’s home and was stunned to see that he is a professional in butchering human beings and human cannibalism

Uke, Nasarawa state - Adaji Adaidu Samson, slain Salome Adaidu’s uncle, has accused 32-year-old Timileyin Ajayi of being into organ harvesting.

Samson spoke in an interview with Channels Television, seen by Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

He narrated:

“Because of the nature of the body, I cannot keep that body till the following day. I have to look for land in Uke here and pay people to dig a grave for me. I was supposed to buy a place for burial but a pastor in Uke decided to give me a place free. And we have to bury those pieces over the night.

“We discovered this (the killing) through the Nigerian police. And we are expecting justice from the police. He (Ajayi) has succeeded in destroying our daughter. Not ordinary kill, he butchered her into pieces. He cut that body into more than 50 pieces. When you look at the whole thing, he is preparing that body for consumption because he cut the body and put it in about six polythene bags.

“If you look at where people contribute money to buy cattle during the festive period and those times the Fulanis would come to share the cow among the people that contributed for it, that is exactly what he did in his room.”

Samson continued:

“When we went to his (Ajayi's) room, we discovered that this is not the first time that he is doing this thing; he is a professional in this. He has a place in his room, with all those kinds of knives, he has them there that he used to cut and arrange. There is a big basin that he cuts and puts inside. In short, a lot of evidence that this is not even the first person that he has destroyed there.”

Furthermore, the deceased’s uncle said that Ajayi is known to be a fraudster in his community, adding that “he has deceived many churches to collect their money and run away.”

He said:

“He has duped a lot of people and committed a lot of crime before he landed in this business that he is doing now."

Family of lady 'killed by Ajayi disowns 'lover'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the family of Salome Adaidu, the young woman murdered and dismembered by Ajayi denied any prior knowledge of the suspect.

The lady's family dismissed claims that Ajayi was in a romantic relationship with their daughter.

Patience narrated that Salome left home in Nasarawa on Saturday, January 11, to visit a friend named Maxwell. The next day, the family was informed she had been involved in an accident in Uke, only to discover upon arrival that her death was the result of a brutal murder.

