An old video of Timileyin Ajayi, the man who allegedly killed his lover, has surfaced online after he was arrested by the police

The man had been accused of killing his lover in Abuja with the severed head of his lover founds in a nylon

In the old clip, he was saying that there were no village people and that his fans should not be stopped by any power

Alleged gospel singer, Timileyin Ajayi, has sparked massive reactions after his old video surfaced online.

Legit.ng had reported that Ajayi had confessed to killing his lover after her head was found in a nylon bag with the singer.

In the post in his TikTok page, Ajayi was trying to motivate his fans about life and village people.

According to him, there were no village people anywhere and no one can stop them.

The music star added that a lot of people were going to churches to pray and running around for prayers just because they were afraid of village people.

Ajayi also encouraged his fans to keep on moving because no one can stop them.

Ajayi speaks about power

In the video, singer Ajayi acknowledged that there was only one power in heaven and on earth.

He explained that the only power that can stop people was in them. The TikTok star added that they shouldn't stop themselves, since they have the ability to do so.

This is the first time that a gospel singer would will accused of ritual killing. However, lovers and ex-lovers, husbands or wives have been accused of killing their partners in the past.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Ajay's video

Netizens reacted to the old video of Ajayi motivating his fans. Here are some of the comments below:

@Morayo::

"ritualist don drop quote

@Ifeoluwa:

"Your village pple geh anger issue ."

@Cherrillicious:

"See person role model…. As you no believe God na now you go know say God they."

@Lizzybliss:

"When the devil gives you a loan; ask what the interest is…. There’s no fast track, the slow and steady wins the race."

@Nath Nelson:

"If to say this guy succeed na so e go Dey use quote like this wound everybody for this TikTok Choi. Only God can truly see the heart of a human Omoh."

@Coaster-rico-baby:

"if to say this guy succeed for this thing,him for wound us with motivational speech."

@Royal Mpress:

"Village people don catch you."

@Amelia:

"Baba went to renew for the year .. village people come later catch am na wa oo every day by day the world is getting scary."

@Esther Lynn Carlisle:

"Them say village people don stop you like this oo."

@Obaa Yaa Stella:

"Omo respect your village people."

Wife kills husband

Legit.ng reported that 39-year-old Olusegun Tinubu met his untimely death, allegedly at the hands of his wife, Comfort Tinubu.

The incident reportedly escalated from an argument over bedroom access, resulting in Comfort allegedly stabbing her husband in the back.

Police transferred the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Iyaganku, where authorities launched a full investigation.

