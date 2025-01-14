A man identified simply as Saheed Ganiyu, has reportedly set his girlfriend, identified as Esther, ablaze over a disagreement

Ganiyu was arrested and he claimed the incident was not deliberate and that he still cares deeply for Esther

The FCT commissioner of police, Olatunji Disu, confirmed the incident to the press on Tuesday and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Saheed Ganiyu, a 47-year-old vulcaniser, has been arrested for allegedly setting his lover ablaze in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Police react as man ‘sets’ lover ablaze during argument in Abuja. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Man sets lover ablaze over disagreement

The victim is battling for life at the National Hospital, where she was rushed to after the incident which happened at Jabi Motor Park, Abuja, on December 29, 2024.

Daily Trust reported on Tuesday, January 14, that the suspect reportedly poured petrol on his lover identified as Esther, 32, before lighting a fire on her over a disagreement.

He is being detained at the Utako Division of the FCT police command over the incident.

Ganiyu is said to be a divorcee with three children from his previous marriage.

Police react as man sets lover on fire

Reacting, the FCT commissioner of police, Olatunji Disu, confirmed the incident and said his men rescued the suspect from the mob who attempted to lynch him at the scene.

He added that the suspect would be arraigned in court after the conclusion of the investigation.

Although they were both rushed to the hospital, Ganiyu has since been discharged to face trial as police ramp up investigation on the matter.

The lovebirds were said to be in a hot argument pulling at each other when the suspect sprinkled the content of the fuel inside a bottle he had on her and set her ablaze with a lighter.

In an interview with the Nigerian Tribune, Ganiyu who hails from Ibadan, Oyo state, denied the act was deliberate and pleaded to be allowed to marry her.

Speaking about their relationship, Ganiyu said he arrived Abuja in 2008 but started dating her in February 2024.

“Esther is my girlfriend, I love her so much despite her deformity and she used to help me a lot. She would come to my business stand every morning, clean everywhere and set my vulcanising machine. I didn’t deliberately pour petrol or set her on fire,” he stated.

Reacting, Esther’s uncle, Mr Modaki Kofur, a retired Warrant Officer of the Nigerian Army, explained that Esther’s deformity resulted from the fall she sustained during a training for recruitment into the Nigerian Navy about 12 years ago when she broke her hip bone.

He added that the family is struggling with the cost of her medical treatment:

“The problem we have now is money to take care of her. We have spent a lot since the incident occurred, and we were told by the hospital that she may need to be there for two months.”

Read related articles on murder cases here:

Wife kills husband

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that 39-year-old Olusegun Tinubu met his untimely death, allegedly at the hands of his wife, Comfort Tinubu.

The incident reportedly escalated from an argument over bedroom access, resulting in Comfort allegedly stabbing her husband in the back.

Police transferred the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Iyaganku, where authorities launched a full investigation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng