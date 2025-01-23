Victor Osimhen could be in serious trouble in Turkey after he reportedly clashed with journalists at a nightclub

The incident happened after the striker’s poor performance during Galatasaray's 3-3 draw vs Dynamo Kyiv

Osimhen's future in Turkey remains uncertain, but he will see out the rest of his season-long loan in Istanbul

Victor Osimhen may have landed himself in trouble after reports from Turkey claimed he had a violent altercation with journalists at an Istanbul nightclub.

Osimhen is in Turkey on a season-long loan move from Napoli after a frustrating summer transfer window where he failed to secure a permanent transfer away from the club.

Victor Osimhen reacts after missing a goalscoring chance for Galatasaray against Dynamo Kyiv. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

He impressed early into his season-long loan move, but his performances have dwindled recently even though he continues to mask it with penalty goals.

Osimhen fights journalists at nightclub

Osimhen featured in Galatasaray's 3-3 draw against Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Europa League, scoring his team's third goal from the penalty spot, but Gala bottled the lead.

According to Patronlar Dunyasi, the Nigerian forward was at the Tofes 99 Sports Bar in Maslak 1453 with his friend and partied all night despite his below-par performance.

He reportedly spotted sports journalists who took pictures of him, and he approached them, asking them to delete the images, and turned down the atmosphere violently.

“If I see this footage anywhere, I will destroy you,” he allegedly threatened after punching the camera and asking that the footages be deleted.

The same publication claimed that when the reporters did not yield to his threats, he allegedly attempted to bribe them to delete the pictures.

The sports personalities were TV100 cameraman Ömer Can and reporter İsmail Zen, Posta Newspaper reporter Tolga Bozduman and Evren Abdullahoğlu from Sabah Newspaper.

The incident happened on January 21, which was a day of national mourning in Turkey after a fire incident at a hotel in Kartalkaya, which killed 79 people.

51 people were also injured in the incident, including children. The Turkish government launched an investigation and have detained 11 people in relation to the fire.

It was not the first time that the striker had been caught in violent incidents at a nightclub, relating to his wanting to maintain a low profile in a public place.

As noted by Corriere dello Sport, a video emerged of Osimhen engaged in a violent altercation with fans who were filming him at the club in August 2024.

This happened during the time discussions around his future were uncertain and he had been left out of pre-season by Antonio Conte. He escaped punishment despite initial claims the manager was furious.

It remains to be seen what action Turkish champions Galatasaray will take, having not responded publicly to the allegations.

Bolayir against Osimhen's signing

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray’s board member Turcan Bolayir spoke against signing Victor Osimhen permanently during the monthly general meeting.

Bolayir acknowledged Osimhen's goalscoring but is wary of his injury history and on-pitch antics which makes it questionable to splash €75 million on him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng