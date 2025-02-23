Gunmen attacked Elyon Paradise Ministry in Delta State during a Friday night vigil, shooting the pastor and abducting six worshippers

The incident has sparked widespread concern over the safety of religious gatherings in the region

Authorities have yet to confirm the attack, leaving the community frustrated and demanding urgent action

A violent attack unfolded at Elyon Paradise Ministry in Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State, during a Friday night vigil, leaving the community in shock and raising alarms over the safety of religious gatherings.

Armed assailants stormed the church, shooting the pastor and kidnapping six members in a brazen assault that has sparked outrage and calls for urgent action.

Delta Police said no report of such incident has been logged in any of the state's police stations. image: X/Bright Edafe

Source: Twitter

Gunmen shot indiscriminately in church

The incident, which took place around 10 p.m. near Delta State Polytechnic, left Apostle Divine Omodia, the church’s leader, hospitalized with severe gunshot wounds.

According to his wife, Pastor Faith Omodia, the attackers opened fire indiscriminately inside the church auditorium, creating chaos and panic among the worshippers.

“I was lying down with my baby when I heard gunshots. Bullets started flying everywhere,” she recounted.

Apostle Omodia was shot in the leg and lost two fingers during the attack.

After the shooting, the gunmen forced the congregation outside and abducted six individuals, including two security guards.

The kidnapped victims have been identified as Helen Onwuamaeze, Ariyo Emmanuel, Chike Okolo, Blessing Waye, and the two unnamed guards. The whereabouts of the abducted worshippers remain unknown, heightening fears for their safety.

The attack has reignited concerns over the security of religious institutions in the region, with residents urging authorities to act swiftly to rescue the victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

Many are calling for increased police presence and better protection for places of worship, which are often targeted by criminals.

Despite the gravity of the incident, the Delta State Police Command has yet to officially confirm the attack. When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer Bright Edafe stated, “No report has been made at any police station regarding this incident.”

Bandits kill pastor’s son in Nasarawa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a brutal attack by armed bandits had left a family in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, devastated after the killing of their only son and the abduction of the wife of a minister in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of last Monday at the residence of Pastor Austin Ifeji, situated in Gwagwalada, a community neighboring Abuja.

According to eyewitness accounts, the heavily armed assailants invaded the home and assaulted Pastor Ifeji with machetes, leaving him severely injured.

Despite his wounds, he managed to escape, prompting the attackers to seize his wife.

In a heroic but heartbreaking turn of events, Ifeji’s son attempted to defend his mother but was brutally shot and fatally wounded in the presence of his four sisters.

A close neighbor, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that the bandits demanded a ransom of N30 million for the release of the pastor’s wife. As of the time of this report, there were no confirmed details regarding her release or safety.

64-year-old suspected kidnapper

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the police command in Lagos had arrested three suspects, including a 64-year-old driver, Kwasi Samuel, over the kidnapping of a 10-year-old boy from his parents’ residence in Millionaires Estate in the Oniru area of the state.

Other suspects arrested alongside Samuel are Unwachukeu Monday (24) and Freeman Ekpebo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng