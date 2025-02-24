A tragic accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway near Ayetoro on February 24 resulted in nine fatalities and three injuries

The crash, involving a Toyota bus and a stationary truck, was attributed to excessive speed and driver fatigue

The injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital, Mowe, while the deceased were deposited at the Idera morgue in Sagamu

Ogun State - A devastating crash occurred in the early hours of February 24, claiming nine lives and injuring three others.

The incident, reported at approximately 5:30 am, involved a Toyota bus with the registration number UYY165ZY and a stationary truck with the registration number DKA244XC.

The Spokesperson for the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, provided details of the accident in a statement released to journalists on the same day. According to Okpe, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the stationary truck.

Florence Okpe explained, “The fatal crash occurred in the early hours this morning at about 0530HRS on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway around the Ayetoro area. A total of 13 people were involved, comprising 10 male adults and 03 female adults. Unfortunately, 09 people were recorded killed (06 male and 03 female), while 03 were injured.”

She further attributed the causes of the accident to excessive speed and fatigue, which led to the loss of control of the bus. “The driver rammed into a stationary truck,” she added.

The injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital in Mowe for medical attention, while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the Idera morgue in Sagamu.

The Sector Commander expressed his sorrow over the incident and criticised the recklessness of some drivers who fail to adhere to the stipulated speed limits and neglect the mandatory 15-minute rest after every four hours of driving. He extended his condolences to the families of the crash victims and urged them to contact the Mowe unit Command for further information regarding the accident.

