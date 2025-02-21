A student lost their life, and several others were injured when a classroom block collapsed at Government Girls Science and Technical College, Potiskum

Emergency responders and school officials worked together to rescue trapped students, who were rushed to a specialist hospital for treatment

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collapse, with calls for improved safety standards in school infrastructure

A tragic incident unfolded on Thursday at the Government Girls Science and Technical College in Potiskum Local Government Area, where a section of a classroom block collapsed, resulting in the death of a student.

Several others sustained injuries and were promptly rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Many students have been hospitalised after a school structure came crashing down.

Reports indicate that the affected students were in the corridor of the classroom when the structure gave way, causing the roof to crash down on them.

Rescue efforts commenced swiftly as emergency response teams arrived at the scene, working alongside school staff to extricate those trapped beneath the debris.

Bystanders give account of incident

Eyewitnesses recounted the chaos that ensued following the collapse, with distressed students and teachers scrambling for safety.

Medical personnel at the specialist hospital where the injured were taken are currently providing necessary care, while authorities continue to assess the situation.

Officials from the Yobe State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, including Commissioner Prof. Abba Adam and the Executive Secretary of the State Science and Technical Education Board, Dauda Atiyaye, visited the site to evaluate the extent of the damage.

They also met with hospitalized students to ascertain their conditions and offer support.

The exact cause of the structural failure remains undetermined, pending an official investigation.

However, concerns over the integrity of school buildings in the region have been raised, prompting calls for urgent safety assessments and renovations to prevent future occurrences.

Established in 1979, the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College Potiskum is a prominent boarding institution dedicated to providing quality education for girls in Yobe State.

Located approximately 100 kilometers from the state capital, Damaturu, the school has been a vital educational hub for decades.

