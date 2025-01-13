Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde has handed over the certificate of ascension to the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade

The governor congratulated the freshly installed king and vowed to prosecute all those who sought to destabilise the revered stool

The governor also communicated that the grand coronation would take place in a month's time when the public would rejoice with the people of Oyo on their new king

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has officially presented the staff of office and certificate of ascension to Oba Abimbola Owoade, marking the beginning of his reign as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

The ceremony, held at the government house in Ibadan, was a momentous occasion attended by a small circle of dignitaries and traditional leaders. A proper coronation has been scheduled to be held in a month's time.

Governor Makinde announced that the proper coronation would take place in four weeks.

During the event, Governor Makinde reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring a peaceful and prosperous reign for the new monarch. He expressed confidence in Oba Owoade’s ability to lead the people of Oyo and the wider Yoruba community with wisdom and unity.

Oyo Governor Makinde threatens legal action

Makinde took a firm stance against individuals attempting to undermine the legitimacy of the king’s ascension.

In his address, the governor issued a stern warning to those he described as “destabilisers” who have challenged the process leading to Oba Owoade’s enstoolment.

The detractors, some of whom have been indicted by the EFCC for allegedly collecting bribes, are hellbent on creating discord and destabilising the traditional institution, the governor said.

Makinde made it clear that his administration would not tolerate such actions and anyone found guilty of disrupting the peace or interfering with due process would face the full weight of the law.

Makinde approves new Alaafin of Oyo

The selection of Oba Owoade was approved by Governor Makinde on January 10, following recommendations by the Oyomesi, the council of kingmakers. However, a faction within the Oyomesi, led by Yusuf Akinade (Basorun), has rejected the appointment, arguing that it violates the Alaafin of Oyo Chieftaincy Declaration of 1967.

The dissenting group contends that only the Basorun, as head of the Oyomesi, has the authority to convene a meeting to elect a new Alaafin. They have labeled the process that led to Oba Owoade’s selection as invalid.

Governor Makinde dismissed these claims, emphasizing that his administration followed due process and prioritized stability in the kingdom. He urged all parties to respect the decision and work together to uphold the integrity of the Alaafin’s stool.

Kingmakers protest as Makinde names Owoade new Alaafin

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that five kingmakers had rejected Governor Seyi Makinde's choice of Prince Abimbola Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

The kingmakers insisted on Prince Lukman Gbadegesin as the Alaafin-elect, and declared Owoade's appointment null and void, noting that they did not recommend him to the government.

