Ibadan, Oyo state - The Alaafin of Oyo-elect, Oba Abimbola Owoade, is set to commence the 21-day traditional rites marking his ascension as the new monarch of the ancient Yoruba kingdom.

Makinde announces Oba Owoade as new monarch

Oba Abimbola Owoade, Oyo’s new Alaafin to begin 21-day rites as he ascends the throne Photo credit: @OyoAffairs

governor Seyi Makinde formally announced Oba Owoade as the Alaafin on Friday, January 10, presenting him with the staff of the office on Monday.

The new Alaafin succeeds the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, who ruled for 52 years before passing away three years ago.

The grand ceremony witnessed the attendance of prominent figures, including members of the Oyomesi (the kingmakers), top government officials, and notable personalities from across Oyo State.

New Alaafin: Traditional rites begin in Oyo town

Following the presentation, the Alaafin-elect travelled to Oyo town to meet his subjects, where he will commence the mandatory 21-day traditional rites, as reported by The Punch.

A source close to the palace confirmed the monarch’s movements and the importance of the rituals.

“Oba Owoade has headed to Oyo town to meet the sons and daughters of Oyo town and would proceed for his mandatory 21 days of traditional rites for the ascension to the throne of his forefathers,” the source said.

The Alaafin of Oyo is a revered figure in Yoruba culture, embodying centuries of tradition and leadership, Vanguard reported.

The 21-day rites are a crucial part of the coronation process, involving ceremonies that honour the kingdom’s heritage and reinforce the monarch’s connection to his ancestors.

As preparations unfold in Oyo town, residents and cultural enthusiasts alike anticipate the successful completion of this sacred journey.

