The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 21-year-old US returnee, David Segun, along with two others, for allegedly killing an Uber driver in the Obalende area of Lagos State.

The Commissioner of Police, Ishola Olanrewaju, disclosed this while parading the suspects at the state command headquarters on Saturday.

Incident Details

According to Commissioner Olanrewaju, Segun and his friends, Emeka Akwara (19), Samuel Ariori (21), and Lukman Ariori (19), ordered an Uber ride from Chevron in Lekki to Obalende at midnight on Thursday, January 9.

Upon arriving at a secluded area in Obalende, the suspects allegedly robbed and killed the Uber driver by stabbing him multiple times in the neck.

In his words:

“On January 9, 2025, at about midnight, a case of conspiracy, armed robbery and murder was reported. One Emeka Akwara 19yrs, David Segun, 21yrs, Samuel Ariori, 21yrs and Lukman Ariori, 19yrs ordered an Uber at Chevron in the Lekki area – en-route to Obalende. On getting to Obalende in a lonely area, they robbed and killed the Uber driver by stabbing him multiple times in the neck, unfortunately, they were unable to snatch the vehicle.

“With the intervention of good Samaritans within the environs, two suspects were immediately arrested and were handed over to police operatives attached to Lion Building. “

Despite their attempt, they were unable to snatch the vehicle, and two of the suspects were apprehended on the spot by members of the community.

Arrest and Investigation

The police chief further stated that two other fleeing suspects were arrested in the Chevron area of the state.

The deceased's body was deposited in the morgue at Mainland Hospital, Yaba. Commissioner Olanrewaju described Segun as a US returnee and the gang's leader, noting that he was sent back to Nigeria by his father due to behavioral issues.

The suspects will face criminal prosecution starting Monday.

In his words:

“This is their team leader. He was sent home from America by his father. The mother at home could still not handle him. The failure of society is placed on the police. We are not complaining, it is a job we signed up for. They will be facing criminal prosecution right from Monday.

“I wonder the value of what this vehicle will fetch in the market that made them snuff the life out of the owner. Probably the man even took the vehicle on hire purchase,” he added.

Broader Context and Policing Efforts

Other suspects were also paraded for various crimes, including kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery, and carjacking.

Commissioner Olanrewaju highlighted the command's intelligence-led policing during the yuletide season, which resulted in a peaceful celebration in Lagos.

He noted that Murtala Muhammed Airport received over 500,000 diasporan Nigerians, with the majority staying within Lagos for the festivities.

