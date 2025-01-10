Residents of Obantoko, Abeokuta, are in shock following the brutal murder of 39-year-old barber Toheeb Folarin by suspected cultists

The Ogun State Police Command is investigating the incident, which saw Folarin shot and his left wrist severed, while security personnel work to restore order in the area

Police said they are determined to apprehend the perpetrators and urge residents to provide any useful information

Residents of Obantoko, Abeokuta, were left in shock and tension following the brutal murder of 39-year-old barber, Toheeb Folarin, on December 7.

The incident, which occurred around 10 PM, saw suspected cultists storming Folarin's barbershop and shooting him, leaving him with a gunshot wound to the left chest and his left wrist severed.

Details of the Incident

The Ogun State Police Command confirmed the tragic event, with spokesperson Omolola Odutola explaining that the gruesome nature of the crime escalated tensions in the area.

Security personnel were deployed to restore order, and investigations into the murder are ongoing. Odutola stated:

"The tragic incident occurred on January 7, 2025, at approximately 10:10 PM. The police station received information about the crime through members of the public, specifically from Jimoh Afolabi, a community leader, and Omotosho Basiru, a relative of the deceased."

“Upon receiving the report, a team of detectives led by Divisional Police Officer CSP Akindipe Michael, alongside a joint patrol team from the Adatan Area Command and the Anti-Cultism Unit, swiftly visited the crime scene.”

Community and Police Response

Efforts by the police to move the corpse to the mortuary were met with resistance from about 300 agitated youths, who insisted on burying the victim according to Islamic rites.

The victim's family has also submitted a letter of withdrawal from further police investigations, promising to support their claim with an affidavit.

Despite this, the police command remains determined to apprehend the perpetrators and has urged residents to provide any useful information that could help bring the suspects to justice.

Cultism Violence in Nigeria

Cultism violence in Nigeria is a significant issue, particularly in educational institutions and urban areas.

Originating in the 1950s with the formation of the Pyrates Confraternity at the University of Ibadan, cult groups have since evolved into dangerous entities involved in criminal activities such as violence, extortion, and harassment.

Notable cults like the Black Axe, Buccaneers, and Eiye have been linked to numerous violent incidents, including killings and assaults.

