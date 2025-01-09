A midnight fire in Kugbo, Abuja, has claimed the lives of 24-year-old Jumai Sunday and her 1-year-6-month-old son, Nasir Rabiu, on January 8, 2025

The community grieved as their bodies were discovered burnt in their home after the fire was controlled by authorities

The cause of the fire is unknown but the police in the area confirmed the unfortunate incident in a terse statement released to the press on Thursday

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A tragic midnight fire has led to the death of a 24-year-old woman identified as Jumai Sunday and her one year-six months son, Nasir Rabiu, in Abuja.

Police take action as midnight fire kills mother and son in Abuja. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Tragic fire in Abuja kills mother, child while they sleep

The deceased, according to reports on Thursday, January 9, hailed from Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

Daily Trust reported that the incident happened in a house at Kugbo furniture market in the Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to eyewitnesses, the inferno occurred while the woman and her only son were in a deep sleep on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

They said their charred bodies were discovered by neighbours and sympathisers in their efforts to rearrange the properties after firefighters had finished controlling the situation.

Police react as woman, son burnt to death in Abuja

Reacting, the police officer in charge of Karu division in Abuja, Lakur Langyi, confirmed the unfortunate incident and said the Force have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

“Yes, there was a fire incident in Kugbo at a place called Bakasi, my men got distress calls at midnight Wednesday and moved to the area, they discovered a woman, identified as Jumai Sunday with her one-and-a-half-year-old boy burnt to death,” he said.

He added:

“My men have since commenced an investigation into the matter, they are currently in the area.”

The victims have been buried in Kugbo cemetery off Abuja-Nyanya -Keffi Expressway, according to Islamic rites.

Policeman reportedly shoots mother of one dead in Ekiti

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a young woman's life was cut short in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital, on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

Ifeoluwa Adekalu, a mother of one, was hit by a stray bullet from a police officer’s gun near Okela police station in Ado Ekiti.

The officer accidentally discharged his weapon while celebrating a colleague’s promotion and has since been disarmed and detained for interrogation by the Ekiti state police command.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng