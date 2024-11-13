Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has broken his silence concerning the difficulties faced by the Dangote Refinery in Lagos

Pastor Adeboye who heads the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) enumerated the challenges faced by the Dangote Refinery

He said there is a need for prayers since it appeared some people are hell-bent on setting up stumbling blocks for the 650,000bpd facility

Pastor E.A. Adeboye of the RCCG has lamented the challenges faced by the Dangote Refinery.

The man of God wondered why some people are bent on the continued importation of fuel when God has raised someone to build a refinery.

Pastor Adeboye Breaks Silence On Obstacles Facing Dangote Refinery

In a video posted on YouTube by RCCG Continental, the man of God stopped short of mentioning Dangote Refinery, but it was understood he was referring to the 650,000bpd facility located in Ibeju Lekki.

He said God raised someone who had the capacity to build a functioning refinery in Nigeria and the person did it.

The pastor lamented that after the refinery was built, it was forced to start importing crude from the US.

He said another obstacle against the refinery is that some people did not want the facility to sell the fuel as they favoured importation of the vital product.

Pastor Adeboye said in view of the obstacles against the refinery, there is a need to pray.

His words:

"God raised up somebody who said he will build a refinery on his own. He did. That if all the government own are not working, at least, his own will work. Then all of a sudden we heard that for his refinery, he had to import crude oil from America. We will take crude oil to America, and this man will go and bring it back. Because some people said they will not give him crude oil. Some of us prayed, we cried to God. God intervened, they said okay, we will give him crude oil but we will decide how much he will sell. Just in case you don't believe me, look at the newspaper of, is it Wednesday? Some people said they will sue the man. They will ask the law court to compel him to agree to their request.

"They said because they must keep on importing oil from abroad. It is in the newspapers. I read it o! So I said, ah ah, are we under a curse? We have four government refineries, poured all kinds of monies into it, none of the four is working. God brought something to build one that will work. He is not my relative o! He is not from my village. He is not even a Christian. But he is a Nigerian who said why must my people suffer when I have enough means to build a refinery that will work? And now he is producing petrol and some people said we won't allow him to sell. And now the case has gone to court. They said we will force him. They said because we must keep on importing. Ah! I think we need to pray o!"

The revered man of God spoke at the Special Holy Ghost Rally held by the RCCG in Abuja.

