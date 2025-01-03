Popular Bishop Trying to Settle Fighting Couples Stabbed to Death in Osun State
- Bishop Shina Olaribigbe, founder of Rapture Empowerment International, was fatally stabbed while mediating a domestic dispute in Osogbo, Osun State
- The estranged husband, accusing the bishop of overstepping boundaries, allegedly stabbed him in a fit of rage
- Church members mourn the loss of Bishop Olaribigbe, known for his peace-building efforts, as investigations continue
Osogbo, Osun State – Bishop Shina Olaribigbe, founder of Rapture Empowerment International, was stabbed to death on Thursday morning, January 2, while mediating a domestic dispute between a couple.
The incident occurred at the wife’s residence in the BCGA area of Osogbo.
Sources disclosed that the woman, an interpreter at Bishop Olaribigbe’s church, had been ill, prompting his visit to offer support, The Punch reported.
The estranged husband, arriving at the scene, reportedly found the bishop in the room. Angered, he accused the pastor of overstepping boundaries.
“A heated argument broke out, and in a fit of rage, the husband stabbed the bishop in the chest. He died instantly,” said a source close to the church.
Police react to tragic murder
Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the arrest of the couple.
“Preliminary investigations suggest the estranged husband believed the pastor was involved in an affair with his wife,” Opalola stated.
The victim’s body has been deposited at the University of Osun Teaching Hospital morgue, The Cable reported.
Church and community in mourning
Members of Bishop Olaribigbe’s church have expressed shock and grief over the loss of their leader, who was known for his peace-building efforts.
Further investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.
