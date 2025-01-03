Bishop Shina Olaribigbe, founder of Rapture Empowerment International, was fatally stabbed while mediating a domestic dispute in Osogbo, Osun State

The estranged husband, accusing the bishop of overstepping boundaries, allegedly stabbed him in a fit of rage

Church members mourn the loss of Bishop Olaribigbe, known for his peace-building efforts, as investigations continue

Osogbo, Osun State – Bishop Shina Olaribigbe, founder of Rapture Empowerment International, was stabbed to death on Thursday morning, January 2, while mediating a domestic dispute between a couple.

The incident occurred at the wife’s residence in the BCGA area of Osogbo.

Police take action over tragic murder of bishop in Osun state Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Getty Images

Sources disclosed that the woman, an interpreter at Bishop Olaribigbe’s church, had been ill, prompting his visit to offer support, The Punch reported.

The estranged husband, arriving at the scene, reportedly found the bishop in the room. Angered, he accused the pastor of overstepping boundaries.

“A heated argument broke out, and in a fit of rage, the husband stabbed the bishop in the chest. He died instantly,” said a source close to the church.

Police react to tragic murder

Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the arrest of the couple.

“Preliminary investigations suggest the estranged husband believed the pastor was involved in an affair with his wife,” Opalola stated.

The victim’s body has been deposited at the University of Osun Teaching Hospital morgue, The Cable reported.

Church and community in mourning

Members of Bishop Olaribigbe’s church have expressed shock and grief over the loss of their leader, who was known for his peace-building efforts.

Further investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Fire kills husband, wife, grandson in Ibadan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a 27-year-old woman, Fatima Dzuma, has been arrested in Lafiyagi Dzwafu village, Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State, for allegedly killing her 25-year-old husband, Baba Aliyu.

The incident, which occurred three years into their marriage, has shocked the community. Fatima Dzuma was Baba Aliyu’s second wife, but the marriage was fraught with conflicts.

According to sources, the couple often quarrelled, and tensions escalated the night before the tragic incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng