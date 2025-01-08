A Sokoto State Community Guard operative died from an accidental discharge after rescuing 66 kidnap victims in a joint operation

The operation, led by the Nigerian Army, took place in Tidibali Forest and resulted in the neutralization of several bandits

The Sokoto government vows to sustain efforts to combat banditry and restore peace to the state

A Sokoto State Community Guard Corps operative tragically lost his life due to an accidental discharge shortly after participating in a high-stakes operation that rescued 66 kidnap victims.

The joint operation, led by the Nigerian Army, was conducted on Monday in Tidibali Forest, located in the eastern part of Sokoto State. The operation targeted criminal groups in the area and was hailed as a significant success in the state’s ongoing efforts to combat banditry.

Sokoto has been the centre of attention in recent times over claims of the presence of a foreign base in the state. Image just for illustration.

Source: Getty Images

Governor's aide confirms incident

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Colonel Ahmed Usman (rtd), Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on Security, confirmed the unfortunate incident.

“The incident occurred shortly after the team returned to their base from the operation,” Usman said.

“The operative was handling his firearm when it accidentally discharged, fatally wounding him. He succumbed to his injuries shortly afterward.”

Usman praised the success of the operation, which was supported by the state government as part of its intensified efforts to curb criminal activities.

Sokoto winning war against insurgence

“So far, 66 kidnap victims have been successfully rescued, and several bandits have been neutralized during the operation,” he said.

“This is part of an ongoing initiative to rid the state of banditry and other criminal elements.”

Residents of Isa Local Government Area reported that the rescued victims were brought to Isa town following the operation. The victims are believed to be receiving necessary care and support while authorities work to reunite them with their families.

