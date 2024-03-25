Police operatives have killed a notorious cult leader, Izuma David Odiereke aka Solution, in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers state

The cult leader terrorising the community was killed during a gun battle in a forest within the local government area around 4am

According to Olatunji Disu, the state commissioner of Police, solution has been on the wanted list of the police since 2016

Ahoada, Rivers state - The killing of Izuma David Odiereke, aka Solution, a notorious cult leader terrorising the Owube Kingdom in Ahoada West local government area of Rivers state has been celebrated by residents.

Solution, who had been on the wanted list of the police was killed during a gun battle with law enforcement officers in a forest within the local government area around 4am.

As reported by The Nation, Odiereke’s body was taken to the Ahoada police area command.

The state police public relations officer (PPRO), SP. Grace Iringe-Koko, made this known in a statement on Monday, March 25.

Iringe-Koko said the commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, disclosed that Solution had been declared wanted in 2016 following many killings attributed to him.

Disu said Odiereke’s Greenland Cult was responsible for the death of the notable paramount ruler, Sampson, who fell victim to the gangster on February 2, 2024, Channels Television reported.

“We have been under attack from him and his cult group for some time. The command declared him wanted in 2016 due to numerous killings attributed to him. He is a serial killer, and his criminal activities have rendered his clan deserted.”

“The reign of terror perpetrated by Odiereke, came to an end when the command led a successful operation to his camp at Api forest, situated between Odiereke Ubie and Joinkarama 4 in Ahoada West LGA. Despite his attempts to evade capture, the command maintained relentless pursuit, eventually leading to his neutralization.”

