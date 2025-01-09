Amid the Lagos teacher assault controversy, Hadiza El-Rufai ignited a fresh debate in the polity and got many talking

The wife of former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai took to the social media page on X and shared her report card and urged parents to have faith in their children particularly, their academic potential

Meanwhile, the teacher’s assault on a three years old pupil in Lagos, has ignited conversations about child safety in schools, with Hadiza El-Rufai’s post offering a fresh perspective on the role of parents in changing their children’s educational journey

Hadiza El-Rufai, wife of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has reacted to the viral video of a teacher assaulting a three-year-old pupil by sharing her own school report card, offering encouragement to parents not to give up on their children.

El-Rufai’s wife shares report card amid the controversy over a teacher’s assault on a three-year-old. Photo credit: @hadizel

El-Rufai’s wife shares report card amid teacher assault controversy

Legit.ng reported that a 45-year-old teacher, Stella Nwadigbo, was remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional facility in Lagos for assaulting a 3-year-old pupil.

Nwagigo was caught on viral video assaulting the minor during a numeracy lesson at the Christ Mitots School located in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The incident raised concerns regarding child safety in educational environments, prompting widespread discussion and calls for action on social media.

In a swift reaction to the development, Hadiza El-Rufai shared a photo of her school report card on her X page on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

She tweeted:

"I didn’t start out as a good student. 🤣 Don’t give up on your kids."

Nigerians react as Hadiza El-Rufai shares report card

Her post sparked a wave of reactions on social media X, with many appreciating her perspective and drawing inspiration from her journey.

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below:

@lollylarry1 tweeted:

"Hadiza has to work hard"... and she did."

@Meeynaah2 tweeted:

"It’s the date for me, but mother, children aren’t as hardworking as those days."

@ManuelShinaJaye tweeted:

"Madam, even your teachers were not teaching."

@i_am_dexterous tweeted:

"Marry an evil genius to balance things."

@sankofa360 tweeted:

"1964? 61 years ago! Wow! Ma, you don old."

@MichaelOyewole_ tweeted:

"Meanwhile, most parents took “1st position” and were the “best student” in their own time.

"Impressive and quite relieving to see a different perspective."

Legit.ng recalls that a teacher at Obada Grammar School was suspended and arrested after being accused of beating Master Monday Arijo to death.

Hadiza El-Rufai's report card below:

