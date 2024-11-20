Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai's wife, Hadiza, has put up another drama on social media as she questioned her son, Bashir, publicly

Bashir had condemned the presidency for attacking former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his recent comment about President Bola Tinubu

However, Hadiza El-Rufai asked if his son, Bashir, would have condemned the presidency should his father, Nasir El-Rufai, have been part of the administration

Hadiza El-Rufai, the wife of the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has taken to social media to question their son, Bashir El-Rufai, over his comment on the recent battle of words between President Bola Tinubu and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

President Tinubu and the former president had recently been at war of words with each other. Obasanjo had turned out to be a major critic of President Tinubu's administration, condemning his economic policies and calling for overhauling the National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

The presidency has also responded to the former president's criticism, asking him to take time to reflect on his failure in his old age rather than criticizing every successful administration since he left office in 2007.

How the El-Rufais react to Tinubu, Obasanjo saga

Reacting to the war of words, Bashir El-Rufai, opined that the presidency should not be attacking former President Obasanjo, considering the current inflation in the country.

"Attacking Obasanjo with the state of the country now has to be a mental illness permeating the whole media comms team. Inflation is at 33%"

But his mother, Hadiza El-Rufai, questioned whether Bello would have made such a statement had his father, Nasir El-Rufai, been part of the administration.

Her statement reads in part:

"Are you sure you’d be saying this if your father were part of this government?"

Tinubu tackles Obasanjo

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has tackled former President Olusegun Obasanjo over the criticism of his presidency.

In a statement, Bayo Onanuga, the president's spokesperson, urged Olasanjo to reflect on his failures in government rather than criticise Tinubu.

Obasanjo recently mocked the Tinubu administration for being too slow with his economic reforms in the country.

