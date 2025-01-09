Stella Nwadigbo, a teacher at Christ Mitot School in Lagos, has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a three-year-old pupil, an incident caught on camera and now under investigation

The Lagos State Police Command arraigned her, and the court granted her bail while the school has suspended her pending further inquiry

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency has confirmed her arrest and assures the public that a thorough investigation is underway

Stella Nwadigbo, a teacher at Christ Mitot School, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The Lagos State Police Command arraigned her on Thursday after she was caught on camera assaulting a three-year-old pupil. Nwadigbo, who resides in Isawo, Ikorodu, Lagos, was accused of slapping and hitting the child while teaching him to write numerals.

Court Proceedings and Charges

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, informed the court that the alleged offence occurred on January 7 at Christ Mitot School, Ikorodu.

The charges against Nwadigbo contravene Sections 135 and 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. Chief Magistrate O. Kushanu granted the defendant N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until February 18 for mention.

School and Community Response

Following the incident, the management of Christ Mitot School suspended Nwadigbo, describing her actions as contrary to the school's values and principles.

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency confirmed her arrest and stated that an investigation had commenced.

The agency appreciated the public for bringing the disturbing incident to their attention and assured that the matter was being handled with urgency.

Full statement from the school:

“We are aware of a deeply troubling incident involving one of our teachers and a student, which has been circulating on social media,” the school’s statement reads in part.

“The video shows a teacher engaging in the physical discipline of a student in a manner that is completely unacceptable and contrary to the values and principles of our school. As an institution deeply committed to fostering a culture of respect, care, and dignity, we are horrified by this incident and wish to make unequivocally clear that such actions will not be tolerated.

“In response, the teacher involved has been suspended indefinitely while a thorough investigation is conducted. This immediate and decisive action reflects our zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct and our obligation to safeguard the safety and well-being of every child under our care.

“We extend our sincerest apologies to the student and their family. We have reached out to them personally to express our regret, after cur support, and ensure that their needs are fully addressed during this time.”

“The management pledged its commitment to ensure that such behaviour is never repeated. As such, we will be organising mandatory training sessions for teachers to reinforce child protection protocols, emphasise positive disciplinary practices and cultivate greater sensitivity in interactions with students.

“Additionally, we have introduced a confidential whistle-blowing system to encourage the prompt reporting of inappropriate behaviour.

“We ask for the public’s patience and understanding as we work to address this matter responsibly and comprehensively.”

