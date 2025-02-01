Convicted kidnap kingpin Evans has applied for a plea bargain with the Lagos State Government, citing his remorse and reformation.

The Lagos State Government confirmed receiving his plea bargain request, which is under review, as he faces charges of murder and conspiracy.

Evans, now a student at the National Open University, claims to have changed and seeks to mentor youths against crime if given the opportunity

Lagos, Nigeria – Convicted kidnap kingpin Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, has applied for a plea bargain with the Lagos State Government amid his prolonged trial. His request was disclosed during his re-arraignment at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja.

Evans, alongside co-defendant Joseph Emeka, was re-arraigned on an amended five-count charge involving murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, brought against them by the Lagos State Government.

The Lagos government has yet to respond to the proposal and plea of the convict's counsel.

Evans is now a changed man - Lawyer

During the proceedings, Evans’ lawyer, Emefo Etudo, informed the court that his client had undergone significant reformation while in custody. He described Evans as a repentant individual who had taken advantage of educational opportunities in prison.

“He was a young man consumed by crime, but he is now remorseful,” Etudo told the court.

He further stated that Evans is currently a 200-level student at the National Open University and excelled in the NECO examination, earning top grades with the support of a Federal Government scholarship.

The defense also proposed that Evans be allowed to visit schools across Lagos to counsel young people on the dangers of crime.

The prosecution, led by Sule Yusuf, acknowledged the plea bargain application but noted that the case would start afresh.

Yusuf informed the court that Evans and Emeka were accused of killing two individuals, Peter Nweke and Chijioke Ngozi, on August 27, 2013, at 3rd Avenue, FESTAC Town, Lagos. Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Following the plea, Yusuf requested that the defendants remain in custody while the state reviews their plea bargain applications. He confirmed that both defendants had submitted applications for a deal, which would be evaluated by the appropriate committee.

Justice Adenike Coker subsequently adjourned the case to March 20, 2025, for possible trial.

RCCG transformed Evans in prison

Speaking to journalists after the hearing, Etudo emphasized Evans’ transformation, attributing his reformation to the efforts of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and the Federal Government. “My client is now a changed man. His reformation was made possible by the RCCG and the Federal Government, which gave him a scholarship to study and become a better person,” he stated.

The Lagos State Government has yet to make a final decision on Evans’ plea bargain request, as deliberations on the matter continue.

Kidnapper, Evans, goes for plea bargain

Legit.ng reported that Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, a billionaire kidnapping kingpin popularly known as Evans, along with his co-defendant Joseph Emeka, charged with murder and attempted kidnapping, have opted for an option of a plea bargain.

As reported by The Guardian, the prosecution’s lead counsel, Yusuf Sule, disclosed this before Justice Adenike Coker of a Lagos high court sitting in Ikeja.

