The minister of foreign affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart and members of his delegation at the ministry of foreign affairs in Abuja

The meeting aims to strengthen bilateral relations between Nigeria and China, with a focus on cooperation in key sectors such as trade, investment, health, technology, and infrastructure development

In his remarks, Tuggar highlighted some gains of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to China

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Nigeria's minister of foreign affairs, on Thursday, January 9, 2025, received the Chinese foreign minister, Yi, in Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that the Asian diplomat is in Abuja to strengthen Nigeria-China relations as the Bola Tinubu administration looks to achieve its 'Renewed Hope' agenda.

Chinese foreign minister Yi speaks at a press conference in Beijing, China, on May 30, 2024. Photo credit: Pool

Source: Getty Images

As part of his diplomatic tour across Africa, the Chinese official will be in Nigeria for two days.

Discussions between Tuggar and Yi in Abuja are expected to focus on deepening collaboration in areas of mutual interest, enhancing economic partnerships, and exploring new opportunities for cooperation.

Check out a photograph and videos below:

Delight over Chinese foreign affairs minister's overseas trip

Meanwhile, Lin Jian, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, said his country remains Africa’s most reliable friend, steadfast partner, and strongest supporter—regardless of changes in the international or regional landscape.

In a statement, Jian noted that China-Africa cooperation has played an important role in promoting Africa’s advancement and improving the well-being of its people.

He said:

"China remains Africa’s most steadfast partner in pursuing development and revitalisation."

Details of visit of China's foreign affairs minister

Sources at the Nigerian foreign affairs ministry said the dialogue between Yi and Tuggar reflected the African nation's shared vision for peace, prosperity, and mutual growth. Both men discussed advancing collaboration in trade, capacity building, and people-to-people exchanges while Tuggar reaffirmed Nigeria’s support for the One-China Principle and Nigerians' commitment to shared global priorities.

Minister Tuggar stated that he looks forward to building on the outcomes of the meeting for the benefit of both nations.

At the meeting, Tuggar highlighted the purported success of past high-level engagements, including President Tinubu’s state visit to China, during which key Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) were signed.

Tuggar said

"These agreements are progressing and continue to strengthen our bilateral ties.

"This dialogue reflects our shared vision for peace, prosperity, and mutual growth, and I look forward to building on the outcomes for the benefit of both nations."

Read more Abuja news:

Tinubu gives Joseph Tegbe appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu appointed Joseph Tegbe as director-general (DG) and global liaison for the Nigeria-China strategic partnership.

The appointment was disclosed in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng