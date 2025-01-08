The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has debunked any claim about internal conflict within the organisation

NEF said it "remains a united and cohesive body, bound by a common vision and unwavering commitment to the development and betterment of the northern region”

Kaduna, Kaduna state - The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has dispelled any rumour of internal rift within the organisation.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, the group insisted that its recent leadership change is normal.

"We remain united" - Northern elders

Although strong in states like Kano and Kaduna, NEF's area of focus centres on core northern states.

In a statement issued by Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the incumbent director of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and civil society organisations (CSOs) of the NEF, the elders' forum dispelled claims of internal conflict.

NEF's statement partly reads:

“It is crucial to dispel any misconceptions about internal conflict within the NEF.

"We remain a united and cohesive body, bound by a common vision and unwavering commitment to the development and betterment of the Northern region.

"The NEF’s strength lies in its ability to navigate diverse opinions and perspectives while maintaining a shared focus on achieving its goals. Internal discussions and debates are a natural part of any organisation’s decision-making process, and these internal deliberations should not be mistaken for signs of weakness or disunity.

"The NEF’s history demonstrates its capacity for internal cohesion, ensuring that disagreements do not detract from the collective effort towards the common goal."

NEF appoints Jiddere as spokesperson

Meanwhile, the NEF has announced the appointment of Professor Abubakar Jika Jiddere as its new spokesperson.

Per Guardian newspaper, the appointment was approved by the convener and chairman of the board of trustees (BoTs), Professor Ango Abdullahi.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, by the chairman of NEF’s management board, Al-Amin Daggash (Rtd), the forum described Professor Jiddere as a distinguished academic with a track record of excellence and commitment.

NEF's Prof. Jiddere reacts to appointment

In his acceptance speech, Prof. Jiddere expressed gratitude for the appointment and reaffirmed his commitment to NEF's goals.

He said:

“I wish to state that I have humbly accepted my new appointment and responsibility as the spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum.

"The forum is a non-partisan organisation dedicated to articulating the collective interests of northern Nigeria while fostering unity and national development across the country.

"I pray for Allah’s guidance and protection throughout my tenure and beyond.”

Northern elders react to Kano Emirate tussle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that NEF expressed concern over the recent development in Kano state.

NEF expressed profound agitation over development in Kano, where emirates have been multiplied, and traditional rulers have been dethroned and replaced.

The elders disclosed that the recent events in Kano state were a clear example of the struggles faced by traditional rulers in the country.

