An eyewitness has narrated the bomb explosion at Sani Uthman Islamiyya School in the Federal Capital Territory

One of the students from Katsina state reportedly brought the bomb to the school a day before the tragic incident

The witness stated that the bomb detonated as the boy was showing the object to another student in the school

FCT, Abuja - An eyewitness said the bomb that resulted in an explosion at the Sani Uthman Islamiyya School in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja was brought to school by one of the students from Katsina state.

Legit.ng reported that two students lost their lives in the tragic incident at the Kuchibuyi Village, Bwari area council at the school located about 42 kilometres from the Abuja city centre on Monday, January 6.

As reported by Channels Television, the Islamic school is a three-classroom block, built for nomadic education (Almajiri school).

An eyewitness alleged the student had brought the explosive to school from Katsina state a day before the tragic incident.

“The explosive detonated at the point the boy from Katsina was showing the object to another child in the school."

The boy who was holding the explosive was said to have died instantly, while the second boy reportedly died later at the hospital.

A little girl is receiving treatment at the Kubwa General Hospital, while another boy was referred to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital.

The FCT police command has since shut down the school premises as formal investigations into the tragedy and bombing continue.

Abuja bombing: Police release outcome of preliminary investigations

Legit.ng earlier reported that the police reacted to the explosion at the Tsangagyar Sani Uthman Islamiyya School on Monday, January 6, 2025.

The FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said Mallam Adamu Ashimu, the proprietor of the school, had been arrested following the tragic incident.

Adeh confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday and said investigations showed that two visitors were killed when the device detonated in the school.

