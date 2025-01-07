The police have reacted to the explosion that occurred at the Tsangagyar Sani Uthman Islamiyya School in the FCT area of Abuja, on Monday

The FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said Mallam Adamu Ashimu, the proprietor of the school, has been arrested, following the tragic incident

Adeh confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday and said investigations revealed that two of the visitors were killed when the device detonated in the school

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the alleged bomb explosion in an Abuja school, which happened on Monday, January 6.

Legit.ng reported that there was a deadly explosion at an Islamiyyah school in the Kuchibiyu Community of Bwari Area Council of Abuja, the Nigeria capital, on Monday, January 6.

Security sources noted that the explosion was suspected to have been caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) carried by the student who died in it.

Abuja school bombing: Two dead, proprietor arrested

The police public relations officer, SP Josephine Adeh, revealed in a statement on Tuesday, January 7, that two of the principal suspects died in the explosion while tampering with the improvised explosive device (IED).

According to Adeh, the FCT command bomb squad revealed that it was an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion, as remnants of the device had been recovered.

"Upon receiving a distress call from the Sarki of Kuchibuyi, a team of police operatives, including the Command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team and the Area Commander of Kubwa, swiftly mobilized to the scene. The area was immediately cordoned off to protect residents and facilitate a thorough investigation," Adeh stated.

Explaining further, the FCT police spokesperson asserted that preliminary investigations revealed that three men from Katsina had visited the owner of the Islamic school, Mallam Adamu Ashimu.

The three visitors, she said, are suspected of having brought the explosive device with them.

Adeh also revealed that Mallam Adamu Ashimu, the owner of the school, has been taken into custody for questioning, and further findings will be communicated in due course.

Commissioner of Police, FCT, Olatunji Disu, urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity, behaviour, or items that might resemble improvised explosive devices to the police.

"The three visitors are suspected of having brought the explosive device with them. Tragically, two of the men died in the explosion while tampering with the improvised explosive device (IED), on the school Veranda, while the third man and a female trader sustained severe injuries and are currently receiving treatment under police guard," the statement added.

