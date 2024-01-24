Abuja, the Nigeria capital, came under panic on Wednesday morning following an explosion in the Maitama area of the FCT

The police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the explosion in a statement, saying it was caused by a refused container which was under intense heat

Adeh disclosed that two refuse evacuators were injured at the scene and are receiving treatment at the Maitama General Hospital while the situation had been put under control

FCT, Abuja - There was panic in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Wednesday, January 24, when residents of Maitama heard a loud sound, which was said to be a bomb blast.

According to an eyewitness, the incident occured in the morning around 11am.

Police confirm explosion in Abuja

Confirming the incident, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, said it was not a bomb blast but an explosion, saying an overheated metal refuse container activated under intense heat, The Nation reported.

Adeh said the metal exploded, thereby causing injury to two of the refuse evacuators.

The police authority said that its rapid response team and its Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit were deployed to the scene of the incident, and their preliminary investigation revealed that the refused metal container was overheated and exploded.

Two injured, and other details of the explosion that rocked Abuja

It revealed that two refused evacuators were injured at the scene of the incident and are currently receiving medical treatment at the general hospital in Maitama, Abuja.

Adeh said the situation had been put under control, and calm had returned to the area.

The statement reads in part:

“The FCT Police command urges members of the public to exercise caution and refrain from using metal refuse bins. Instead, we recommend the use of plastic or rubber containers for waste disposal, as they pose a reduced risk of incidents related to overheated metal refuse containers.”

