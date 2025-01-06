Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Sokoto, Sokoto state - Sokoto's State Secretary to the Government (SSG), Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Sifawa, lost a daughter and three of his children as a result of a fire incident in the early hours of Monday, January 6.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, the deceased was the wife of the permanent secretary (PS) of the state's ministry of sports and youth development, Alhaji Muhammadu Yusuf Bello.

The fire which started on Sunday night, January 5, engulfed the entire house while the family were sleeping, in which only her husband survived.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation as men of the state fire service battled for hours before they were able to extinguish it.

Sokoto SSG daughter, others set for burial

The remains of the deceased housewife and her three children are slated for burial at Sheikh Shehu Usmanu Danfodiyo Mosque Sifawa later today, Monday, January 6, at the family home of the SSG in Sokoto.

Already, Engr Idris Mohammed Gobir, the Sokoto state deputy governor; members of the state executive council (SEC); All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts; and friends; have been trooping to Sifawa for condolence and burial rites. Relatives cried as they struggled to believe their loved ones are no more.

Fire incidents in Nigeria

In 2024, several fire incidents were recorded, including the Panteka market fire in Rigasa, Kaduna, on January 17 which destroyed the timber section of the market as confirmed by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). Other incidents involved a building fire at Tudun Wada Quarters in Kano, causing seven casualties from smoke inhalation, and another at Horo Eastern by-pass depot resulting in one fatality.

There have also been fires in the Bodija area of Ibadan, Oyo state, on January 16, the IC World Emporia blaze in Gwarimpa, in the federal capital territory (FCT), on January 17, and the Sobi Hospital outbreak in Ilorin, Kwara state, on January 2.

In 2023, the Lagos State Fire Service recorded 1,642 fire incidents between January and June, with 42 persons killed. The Kaduna State Fire Service also recorded 325 fire outbreaks, with 17 persons rescued, 26 injured and 12 deaths.

Late Major General Taoreed Lagbaja of the Nigerian Army noted that the number of incidents recorded in Nigeria in 2022 totalled 2,056, with a loss of properties worth N1 trillion.

