The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), South West region, has honoured Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), with a prestigious award. Adeboye was decorated as the Distinguished Father of Faith in a ceremony held in his office.

Bishop Tunde Akinsanya, the Chairman of CAN South West region, led the recognition. The significant event marked a milestone in Adeboye's illustrious career as a revered Christian leader. The award is a testament to Adeboye's tireless efforts in promoting the Christian faith and his impact on the lives of millions of people.

CAN decorates Pastor Adeboye as the Distinguished Father of Faith

Source: Twitter

Excitement as CAN honoured Adeboye

According to The Punch, Adeboye's office was filled with excitement as the CAN South West region leaders gathered to honour him. The ceremony was a celebration of Adeboye's dedication to his faith and his unwavering commitment to spreading the message of Christianity. The event was also an opportunity for the CAN leaders to express their gratitude to Adeboye for his contributions to the Christian community.

The RCCG Open Heaven Daily Devotional Videos Facebook page shared the news of the award, accompanied by pictures of the ceremony. The post read, "TODAY, HISTORY IS MADE! The Christian Association of Nigeria, South West, decorated the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A Adeboye, as the distinguished Father of Faith today in his office by Bishop Tunde Akin Akinsanya (South West Can Chairman)."

The award is a well-deserved recognition of Adeboye's selfless service to the Christian community. Adeboye has inspired countless people as a respected Christian leader through his teachings, writings, and philanthropic efforts. The Distinguished Father of Faith award is a testament to his enduring legacy and his impact on the world.

Pastor Adeboye's contribution to Christianity

Adeboye has made immense contributions to Christianity, both in Nigeria and globally. Through his visionary leadership, RCCG has grown from a small church in Lagos to one of the world's largest and most influential Christian denominations.

Pastor Adeboye's teachings, which emphasize the importance of holiness, faith, and obedience to God's word, have inspired millions of people to deepen their relationship with God. His commitment to evangelism and discipleship has also led to the establishment of numerous RCCG parishes and ministries around the world.

Adeboye under fire over comment on exchange rate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the RCCG, has been criticized for his comment on the naira-to-dollar exchange rate.

The RCCG Daddy GO claimed that one dollar would have turned into N10,000 if not for him and others praying against it.

Some Nigerians have started reacting to the revelation of the cleric on social media; most of them are condemning his comment.

