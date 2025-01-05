'

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

The list of the 100 Most Reputable Africans for 2025 has been released with many Nigerians being recognized for their exploits in different areas of their endeavor.

The Reputable Poll International, in collaboration with the Global Reputation Forum, unveiled the list of ‘100 most reputable Africans’.

The reputable Africans made exceptional contributions across diverse sectors Photo credit: Pastor Enoch Adeboye/Nuhu Ribadu/Tony Elumelu

Source: Facebook

According to RPI, the list celebrates African leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

The Africans are chosen for making exceptional contributions across diverse sectors, including Business, Governance, Arts, Education, and humanitarian efforts.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA) Tony Elumelu, chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) are some Nigerians on the list.

Other Nigerians recognised among the 100 Most Reputable Africans for 2025 are Paul Enenche, Dunamic International Gospel Centre, Kemi Badenoch, member of the House of Parliament and Opposition Leader of the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom.

The 2025 honorees represent the best of Africa, embodying excellence, leadership, and integrity while inspiring progress and positive transformation across the continent.

The criteria for choosing these brilliant individuals include:

Integrity: Demonstrating ethical leadership and commitment to societal well-being.

• Impact: Contributing to transformative projects and initiatives.

• Visibility: Recognition and influence in their respective fields.

Okonjo-Iweala: List of most powerful African Women

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that women continue to face systemic barriers that prevent them from achieving and maintaining power on a global scale.

Meanwhile, some women are shattering stereotypes in the domains of business, entertainment, and politics.

A list of powerful women recently released by Forbes includes Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, MO Abudu and others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng