Senator Adeola speaks on Ogun governorship ambition

The senator representing Ogun West, Solomon Adeola, has described the 2027 Ogun state governorship talks as premature

Senator Adeola said he would speak up about his ambition to become the governor of Ogun state at the right time

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation is one of the leading aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Ilaro, Ogun state - The senator representing Ogun West, Solomon Adeola, said he will discuss his governorship ambition in the 2027 election when the time is right.

Adebola popularly known as Yayi said it is the time to bring back the dividends of democracy to the people of Ogun West.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, said it is “too early” to talk about the governorship race.

The federal lawmaker stated this while speaking to the after an annual New Year thanksgiving service held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Ogun Province Seven in Ilaro.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker described the 2027 Ogun state governorship talks as premature.

“I don’t think it is time to talk about governorship ambition now; we are still involved in trying to bring back the dividends of democracy to the people as senator elected for Ogun West.

He added that:

“So in the future, we can start talking about that when the time is ripe to know if I am going forward or I am staying where I am; the future will determine all of that,”

Adeola represented Lagos West for eight years before switching his political base to Ogun state ahead of the 2023 elections.

