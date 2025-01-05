The Nigerian Army Women Command has celebrated a historic milestone with the promotion of Army Warrant Officer Hajara Egbunu, the first female soldier from the elite Infantry Corps to achieve this rank

In a historic milestone, the Nigerian Army Women Command celebrated the elevation of Army Warrant Officer Hajara Egbunu on Friday, January 3, 2025.

The ceremony, held at the Command Conference Room in Abuja, was presided over by Brigadier General Mathias Amatso, who, with a sense of reverence, adorned Egbunu with her new rank badge, marking a momentous occasion in the history of military.

Prestigious Rank

This landmark achievement propels Egbunu to become the first female soldier from the elite Infantry Corps and the Nigerian Army Women Command to achieve the esteemed rank of Army Warrant Officer.

In a statement, Lieutenant Maureen Ogbuka, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, relayed that Brigadier General Amatso lauded Egbunu for her unwavering professionalism, dedication, and efficiency.

He depicted that her promotion epitomizes her relentless effort and called on her to maintain the highest standards of discipline and inspire the next generation of soldiers, adhering to the core values of the Nigerian Army.

Her Reaction

In her acceptance speech, Army Warrant Officer Egbunu expressed gratitude to God and the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General OO Oluyede, for his leadership and support.

She also acknowledged Brigadier General Amatso’s guidance, which had been crucial in her role as the Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) of the Command.

The ceremony concluded with a group photograph and light refreshments, marking a significant step forward for gender inclusion in the Nigerian Army.

Warrant Officer Rank

The rank of Warrant Officer is a senior non-commissioned officer rank in the military. Warrant Officers are highly skilled, single-track specialists and leaders, known for their technical expertise in various military disciplines.

They occupy a unique position in the hierarchy, serving as a crucial link between the enlisted ranks and the commissioned officers, providing invaluable knowledge and leadership to their units.

Army Responsibilities in Nigeria

The Nigerian Army is the land branch of the Nigerian Armed Forces and is one of the largest and most powerful land forces in Africa.

It was established in 1960, following Nigeria's independence from British colonial rule. The Nigerian Army is responsible for defending the country's territorial integrity, maintaining internal security, and supporting international peacekeeping missions.

