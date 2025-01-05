The Lagos state police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, has refuted allegations made regarding the remand status of Ayomide Adeleye, a murder suspect

In a recent publication, it was claimed that Adeleye was not in prison and had never been remanded for the murder charge

Reacting to the report via X (formerly Twitter), Hundeyin asserted that relying on ‘sources’ rather than the spokesperson of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) leads to misinformation

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has refuted the claim that Ayomide Adeleye, a confessed killer, is not in prison and was never remanded for murder.

The claim made by an investigative media platform on Saturday, January 4, 2025, added that the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) themselves said they do not have Adeleye.

Confessed killer remanded - Police

Also, the report said insiders privy to Adeleye’s investigation disclosed that they had heard the rumours but were not aware of where the confessed killer was any longer.

But in a statement late on Saturday, January 4, 2025, Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, said it remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the pursuit of justice.

The police stated that Adeleye was charged with murder and was remanded for the same offence.

Sharing a document from the Lagos state judiciary, Hundeyin wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“We can confirm that Ayomide Adeleye was charged with murder and was remanded for the same offence.

“It is also a fact that another person bearing the same name was remanded for a different offence and released in April 2024, long before the Ayomide we are talking about committed his offence.

“An outfit that prides itself on investigation should live up to its name. Relying on ‘sources’ rather than the spokesperson of the Correctional Service would land you in this kind of misinformation.”

Recall in September 2024, Nigerians on social media expressed their anger following the reported killing of Idowu Christianah, a university student in the country.

Adeleye, a 200-level philosophy undergraduate of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ogun state, reportedly confessed to killing Christianah, a 300-level student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB).

Christianah had been missing on August 19, 2024, while on her way from Ita Oluwo in Ikorodu to the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in Yaba where she was undergoing industrial training (IT).

Adeleye reportedly confessed to the murder after being arrested by personnel of the Nigerian Army. Security operatives were said to have tracked the slain student’s phone to Adeleye’s residence in Ikorodu area of Lagos state.

Sources disclosed that Ayomide kidnapped Christianah and reached out to her parents for a ransom of N3 million. Subsequently, he reportedly reduced it to N1.5 million.

Amid the kidnap, Christianah was later killed by her abductor. This is after some money was allegedly sent to Ayomide.

