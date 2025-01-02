A Catholic Reverend's Father allegedly shot a teenager dead after the boy set off fireworks in commemoration of the New Year 2025

The priest fatally shot the boy within the church premises after the latter reportedly threw knockouts inside the church

Henry Okoye, spokesperson of the police in Imo state, disclosed that the command is aware of the incident

Amaimo, Imo state - An unnamed Catholic Reverend’s Father has reportedly shot a boy dead after the latter set off knockouts (commonly called 'banger') within the church premises.

The Punch reported the incident on Thursday, January 2, 2025, stating that it occurred in Amaimo, Ikeduru local government area (LGA) of Imo state, during the New Year mass held on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

Legit.ng reports that the killing caused sorrow and shock in Amaimo community.

Imo New Year's Day killing: Police react

Henry Okoye, the spokesperson of the police in Imo state, confirmed the fatal shooting, adding that investigations have commenced.

The police official said:

“We have launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the remote facts surrounding the incident.

“Further development on the case will be communicated in due course, please."

Killing by suspected Catholic priest: Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have shared their thoughts about the sad development. Legit.ng captures some X (formerly Twitter) comments below:

@nuggetman1_ wrote:

"I hope justice is served."

@valencia_cute5 wrote:

"Omo things Dey happen o."

@BOLAJID2 said:

"What a pathetic story."

@bigdiciple wrote:

"I strongly condemn this. You preach anger management to your church members."

@LawkeyGr81 tweeted:

"So sad."

David Aniyikaye wrote:

"Something is seriously wrong, it just doesn't add up."

