Some officers of the Ogun State Police Command have been arrested for allegedly demanding bribes from the family of a missing seven-year-old girl before taking action on the case.

The Public Relations Officer for the Nigeria Police Force, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed the arrests in a statement on Saturday, December 28, via X.com.

He confirmed that the officers involved are currently in detention and facing disciplinary procedures.

“Otta missing girl: The policemen who demanded money before they could attend to the case have been arrested and are now in detention for disciplinary action,” Adejobi stated.

He described the officers’ actions as “inhuman, apathetic, and unprofessional,” stressing that such behaviour would not be tolerated.

Police stress commitment to finding the missing girl

Adejobi assured the public that the Ogun State Police Command is fully committed to locating the missing girl, who was reportedly kidnapped by a customer of her mother, a point-of-sale operator.

“The Ogun State Police Command has been on the case. The girl will be found as soon as possible. We also urge the family of the victim to cooperate with the police,” Adejobi added.

The incident reportedly took place when a regular customer at the mother’s shop bought food for the girl and later sent her on an errand to purchase sachet water. The man subsequently disappeared with the child.

Attempts to report the case initially met resistance, as officers at the police station allegedly demanded ₦10,000 to file the report and an additional ₦30,000 to track the suspect’s phone number.

The arrests have sparked widespread reactions, with many calling for stricter measures to prevent such unprofessional conduct in the future.

Adejobi reaffirmed the police force’s zero-tolerance policy for such misconduct, pledging that disciplinary action would serve as a deterrent to others.

