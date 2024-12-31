The Borno State Police Command arrested 721 suspects in 2024 for crimes including robbery, kidnapping, and SGBV, and recovered 18 explosive devices

Commissioner Yusufu Lawal praised state government support, including station renovations and legal reforms to expedite criminal prosecutions

The command plans to align with Borno’s 10-year strategic plan, focusing on reintegrating displaced communities and enhancing local security

The Borno State Police Command has announced significant achievements in crime prevention and law enforcement in 2024, including the recovery of 18 unexploded explosive devices (UXOs) and the arrest of 721 suspects for various crimes across the state.

Commissioner of Police Yusufu Lawal disclosed these successes during the command’s end-of-year press briefing in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

Borno state is undoubtedly the most troubled northern state in the country for years. Image: X/Borno Police Command

Source: Twitter

Borno Police celebrates success on multiple fronts

The commissioner highlighted the command's efforts in combating a range of crimes, including armed robbery, kidnapping, sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), theft, and other serious offences.

“In the year under review, the command recorded notable successes in combating crime, leading to the arrest of 721 suspects for offences ranging from armed robbery, sexual and gender-based violence, kidnapping, theft, and other heinous crimes,” Lawal stated.

Additionally, the command recovered 13 stolen vehicles and tricycles, six firearms, a large cache of drugs and illicit substances, and a variety of improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Lawal attributed these results to proactive policing measures that enhanced security in Maiduguri and other towns across the state.

Borno Police appreciates government support

The commissioner underscored the importance of ongoing support from the state government, praising Governor Babagana Zulum for initiatives that include the renovation of police stations and barracks in locations such as Pulka, Gwoza, Monguno, and Benisheikh.

Lawal also commended the governor for enacting the Borno State Penal Code Law 2023 and domesticating the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act. These legal reforms have expedited the prosecution of offenders, he noted.

Lawal gives goals for year in view

Looking ahead, Lawal reaffirmed the command’s commitment to aligning its priorities with the state’s 10-year strategic plan, which focuses on reintegrating displaced communities and fostering resilience among returnees.

“We remain dedicated to supporting these objectives through targeted and community-focused policing initiatives,” he concluded.

Army sends message to terrorist leader Bello Turji

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian military had declared Bello Turji, a notorious terrorist commander, a "dead man walking" following his threats to attack communities in Zamfara State.

Turji’s ultimatum, demanding the release of his detained brother and associates, has been dismissed by the military high command as futile and indicative of desperation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng