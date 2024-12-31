The Nigeria Police have arrested a man who opened fire on his friend after getting into a heated argument

The shot man has now been taken to a hospital where he is receiving immediate adequate medical attention

Police have raided the suspect's residence and recovered different assault rifles including AK47

Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested a 33-year-old man, Obinna Nwigwe, for allegedly shooting his friend during an argument in Abuja.

The incident, which occurred on Boxing Day, has left the victim, 29-year-old Andrew Philemon, hospitalized with critical injuries.

FCT Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, disclosed the details while parading Nwigwe and other suspects before reporters in Abuja on Tuesday.

Police tipped by security-conscious civilian

According to Disu, police operatives responded swiftly to a distress call from Najob Guest House in Bwari, where they found Philemon bleeding from gunshot wounds.

The police investigation led them to Nwigwe’s residence, where a search uncovered a shocking array of weapons.

Items recovered included five dane guns, an English-made single-barrel gun, an AK-47 magazine loaded with 29 rounds of live ammunition, four live cartridges, 17 spent cartridges, a bow with arrows, knives, a sword stick, a toy gun, a taser, and a bulletproof jacket.

Authorities also seized multiple sets of police uniforms and boots, raising concerns about the potential misuse of such items.

Nwigwe was also found in possession of a pump-action rifle at the scene of the shooting, police said. The weapons have been taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

Shooting victim taken to hospital for treatment

Meanwhile, Philemon is receiving treatment at the National Hospital, Abuja, where doctors are working to stabilize his condition.

Commissioner Disu assured the public that Nwigwe will face charges as soon as investigations are complete.

Disu emphasized the importance of community cooperation in ensuring public safety, urging residents to report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

Man kills friend over N3m

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Kano resident unalived his friend over a dispute over N3 million.

The deceased was also alleged to have scammed the suspect of giving him a fake employment offer.

