In a significant breakthrough, the Rivers State Police Command has apprehended a 44-year-old cab driver, Andrew Nwanna, over his alleged involvement in a series of robberies targeting female passengers.

The arrest, announced by spokesperson Grace Iringe-Koko in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, follows multiple complaints from victims.

Police Arrest Cab Driver for Robbing Female Passengers in Rivers State

String of Robberies

Nwanna, who operated a vehicle with a customized number plate, allegedly committed several attacks.

On October 4, at approximately 8:00 a.m., he robbed a female passenger near Port Harcourt Primary School in the Old GRA area, forcibly taking her two phones.

Another incident occurred on October 10, when Nwanna picked up a female passenger at Tombia Extension in GRA Phase 2 and, during the journey, threatened her with a knife. He robbed her of an iPhone 13, an iPhone 15, a Redmi 120 phone, AirPods, an Access Bank debit card, a Bible, and $200 in cash, leaving her stranded.

Arrest and Confession

Following a victim's report, the police acted swiftly and arrested Nwanna at Farm Road, Rumuosi, Obio/Apkor.

During the investigation, Nwanna confessed to the crimes and implicated a 38-year-old Bureau de Change operator, Garba Adamu, as his accomplice. Adamu has also been apprehended and admitted to purchasing the stolen phones.

Ongoing Investigations

Investigations are ongoing, and the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion.

Source: Legit.ng