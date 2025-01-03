A drunken police officer in Lusaka, Zambia, released 13 detainees from the Leonard Cheelo police station on New Year's Eve, prompting a manhunt as they remain on the run

Detective Inspector Titus Phiri, who forcibly seized the cell keys in a state of intoxication, has been arrested

A dramatic incident unfolded in Lusaka, Zambia, on New Year's Eve when an intoxicated police officer, Detective Inspector Titus Phiri, released 13 detainees from the Leonard Cheelo police station.

The suspects, accused of crimes such as assault, robbery, and burglary, were freed to celebrate the New Year, prompting a manhunt as they remain on the run.

Prisoners freed by drunk police officer. Photo Credit: PoliceNGR via X.

Source: Getty Images

Details of the Incident

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga reported that Mr. Phiri, "in a state of intoxication, forcibly seized cell keys" from Constable Serah Banda and unlocked both the male and female cells, instructing the suspects to leave.

Out of the 15 suspects in custody, 13 escaped, and the officer fled the scene shortly thereafter.

Historical Context and Reactions

The spokesperson humorously recalled a similar incident in 1997, when High Court Judge Kabazo Chanda ordered the release of 53 suspects.

The judge was frustrated by the lengthy delays in bringing the suspects to court, some of whom had been detained since 1992.

Ongoing Manhunt and Public Reaction

A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the escaped suspects, with Zambian authorities urging the public to remain vigilant.

The incident has sparked discussions about police conduct and the need for reforms to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga’s original statement read thus:

“In a state of intoxication, forcibly seized cell keys from constable Serah Banda on New Year's Eve.

"Subsequently, detective inspector Phiri unlocked both the male and female cells and instructed the suspects to leave, stating they were free to cross over into the new year," he said.

"Out of the 15 suspects in custody, 13 escaped. Following the incident, the officer fled the scene."

"I keep laughing each time I picture the scenario - comical! But then, I remembered a similar incident in 1997."

About Zambia

Zambia is a landlocked country located in southern Africa, known for its diverse wildlife, rich culture, and natural landscapes. It is bordered by eight countries: Tanzania to the northeast, Malawi to the east, Mozambique to the southeast, Zimbabwe to the south, Botswana and Namibia to the southwest, Angola to the west, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the north. The country gained independence from British colonial rule on October 24, 1964, and its capital city is Lusaka.

Zambia is home to the famous Victoria Falls, one of the largest and most iconic waterfalls in the world, which is a major tourist attraction.

