A video has captured how Jarvis reacted on live stream after seeing her lover, Peller playing with a Colombian lady with a big backside

The TikToker had gone to have a hair cut as the lady continually shake her backside in front of him

He later touched the lady and Jarvis sent him to the gallows for his action as he told him what to do next

Content creator, Amadou Elizabeth, better known as Jarvis, has shared her grievance after her lover, Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller was seen flirting with a Colombian lady with a big backside.

The TikToker, who visited his alma mater a few weeks ago, had gone for a hair cut at a salon where Colombian ladies usually dance for clients.

He was seen playing and slapping the lady's backside after she was whining her waist for him.

Reacting to the video, Jarvis called Peller a fool and a mad man. She asked him to come and pick his ring. She asserted that he gave a lady a ring and was busy teasing a random lady.

Jarvis warns Peller

Giving a stern warning to the TikToker, who celebrated her on her birthday. She asked him never to step into the salon again.

Jarvis forced him to make a promise with his two kidneys and heart. She affirmed that all the organs would fall if he should go back on his words.

Peller reacts to Jarvis' words

Responding to her utterance, the content creator said that he was not going to make any promise, and it was her kidney that would fall.

He also pointed out that he respects women a lot.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Jarvis' utterance

Netizens reacted to the video made by Jarvis as she lashed out at Peller. Here are some comments below:

@oge_isamah commented:

"Why are they always insulting each other tho. Especially the girl. She is quick to insult. Tune it down girl."

@opel_eyes reacted:

"Red flag everywhere but this Ode will not wise now oh."

@on_a_big_god_ shared:

"Which kind girl be this, her mouth the leak? Haba you too insult. Try the filter your words. Even na joke, you Dey over do am. If you talk 5 words, insult inside go b 3. Sha na so your mouth the leak?"

@bigtime_derricks wrote:

"This girl keeps giving every possible sign she doesn’t love Peller. But I know say that ash go cause problem, cos dem no go video everything show you."

@specialdave_ said:

"Is that bumbum not too big for those legs, anyways men love heavy duty."

Peller reacts after Jarvis denies him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller was not happy with Jarvis over her reaction to their engagement.

Peller had openly proposed to Jarvis and given her a ring; however, she clarified that it was merely a promise ring from the TikToker.

Reacting to her remarks in a video, he fiercely criticised her, told her fans how to respond to their engagement, and questioned her actions.

