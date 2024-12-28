A throwback video shows a Nigerian man who had told VeryDarkMan that his NGO website may be at risk if not well-secured

The Man of Thought had warned VeryDarkMan to close down the website as it could be at risk of being hacked

On Friday, December 27, VeryDarkMan informed the public that his NGO's website was hacked and N180 million stolen

A man warned VeryDarkMan that his NGO's website could be hacked if it was not well protected.

The man who calls himself "The Man of Thought" on TikTok says he is an IT expert and could identify some potential risks associated with linking an NGO's website with a bank account.

The man had told VeryDarkMan to consider closing his NGO's account. Photo credit: TikTok: The Man of Thought and Instagram/VeryDarkMan.

Source: UGC

He said VeryDarkMan's intentions were noble, but the funds' security was paramount.

The Man of Thought identified one of the potential risks as weak website security.

He said:

"If your website is not properly secured, hackers could exploit the vulnerability to access sensitive information like bank accounts, details of API keys used for integration. Secondly, man in the middle attacks. Without proper encryption like https, hackers can intercept data between the website and the bank servers, gaining unautherised access to critical information. Thirdly, compromised API keys. The website likely uses APIs to connect to your bank account for real time updates. If they keys or credentials used are not securely stored, hackers could misuse them to access the accounts."

The man had advised VeryDarkMan to consider closing the account to ensure maximum security.

The video resurfaced after VeryDarkMan informed the public that his NGO's account was hacked and N180 million stolen.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to throwback video of man advising VeryDarkMan

@asomcybedisco said:

"Good advice, we the youth of this nation believe in you verydarkman."

@naza said:

"The app cannot take money from the real account. it just updates from text notifications."

@icj said:

"What are you guys even saying? The money is not in the website. The money is in the bank account. Now, that website is just like the same way you put your email address to receive notifications."

VeryDarkMan visits Port Harcourt

Meanwhile, VeryDarkMan paid a visit to Port Harcourt, and many fans were there to welcome him.

A video showed how fans gave the activist a rousing welcome to Rivers State.

He was the centre of attention as he and his crew designed Bole in the city.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng