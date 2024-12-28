Nigerian online critic VeryDarkMan’s allegedly missing N180 million from his NGO has drawn a reaction from the FCT Police

In a recent statement, it was disclosed that the FCT police was not aware of the matter and that there’s no ongoing investigation on it

This news made the rounds on social media and raised a series of reactions from concerned Nigerians

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has reacted to the ongoing drama surrounding online critic, Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan’s missing N180 million.

Recall that on Friday, December 27, 2024, the self-styled online police cried out about losing N180 million in his NGO to hackers after the website was tampered with.

In the video, the Abuja-based social media personality claimed he had reported the matter to the police and he was also travelling to Jos because one of the hackers had been found.

FCT police deny involvement in VDM’s stolen N180m case

According to reports from The Punch, the FCT police command was contacted, and their spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, noted that they were not involved in the matter.

According to her, there’s no ongoing investigation into VDM’s allegedly stolen NGO funds and that the online critic should clarify where the matter was reported to.

In her words:

“The FCT Police Command has no information regarding any missing funds involving VDM, nor is there any ongoing investigation into the matter. The individual concerned should be contacted directly for details on where the case was reported, as we have no record of such a case with our command.”

Nigerians react to FCT police’s statement in VDM’s matter

The FCT Police’s PRO’s statement on VeryDarkMan’s missing NGO funds matter got many netizens talking after it went viral. Read some of their comments below:

khunzy_001:

“I still believe this is a cruise though.”

ayozepet:

“The werey de offline since yesterday 😂if na another person e go don do like 55 alright 😂.”

standard__77:

“Ole like u..u need match so that you go talk true.. u no go see chichi again..na u and who plan am...yeye boy.”

kingdavid_j10:

“I dey with you VDM…this script go sweet 😂.”

cute_nonso1:

“Funny thing is. The guy dey catch cruise. Money no miss.”

femijobi1_:

“They should arrest him and the guy, spirit of money don enter him 😂.”

mobimoney_:

“Baba just wan see how Nigerians go react if he eventually die the money but right now the money never loss.”

Fitnfabdami:

“Maybe “Officer Joe” is from Ekpoma command? 🤷🏾‍♂️”

shi2_jmk:

“His mumu followers are saying he just Dey catch cruise 😂😂😂.”

ebenkiddies:

“He’s just chasing clout,no money is missing.”

Iamjustified__:

“We know say nothing do the money but I can't wait make we start to dey drag Blord.”

Theycallmemosalah:

“Baba don go buy Benz ! Use una Level up.”

Brownskin.laura:

“Very dark black tiff.”

D_flowergirlje:

“I trust Vdm pass Tunubu and I know and trust that he knows what he’s doing so let’s trust him too.”

mightyroyal1':

“I still stand with Vdm something is really wrong and maybe someone want to disgrace him this hackers was sponsored by some elite to sabotage Vdm credibility 😢.”

Greater_._heights:

“For those of you saying it's cruise... This is no cruise but a deliberate attempt to test the public for potential theft purposes. He's testing the limits of the masses' opinions before finalizing his dark motives . I used to be an ardent supporter of this guy until Lil smart's case unfolded. Besides, there's always something wrong with someone always in support of the slogan '3 TOTO".”

Portable blasts VDM over NGO funds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, reacted to the missing N180 million from Verydarkman's NGO account.

In a video shared by the singer, he was wearing a sport short and had a wrestler's belt over his shoulder. He challenged VDM to the ring.

Portable claimed that he was going to beat the TikToker to stupor. The music star also sternly warned that VDM must not pass through Lagos if the missing money was not found.

