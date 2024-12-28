Oba Solomon has made a video amid report that N180 million was missing from the funds donated to VDM's NGO

The activist had cried out about the missing money and shared his plan as police stepped into the case to assist him

In the clip, Oba Solomon was dancing as he sang that it was a fraudster that was directing and leading thieves

Social media sensation, Oba Solomon, has joined the league of celebrities throwing shades amid Martins Vincent Otse's Non-governmental organisation's missing N180 million funds.

Legit.ng had reported that the activist disclosed that hackers had made away with N180 million from his NGO's account. Many people reacted to the news and shared their opinion about it.

In a video shared on Oba Solomon's page, he dedicated a song, seemingly to the TikToker. He said that it was a fraudster that was judging a thief.

Oba Solomon dances to his song

In the recording, the social media critic was happily dancing to the melodious tune from his music.

He wore his white singlet and also sang that a fraudster was preaching to a thief. His video sparked various reactions from Nigerians.

Recall that this is not the first time that Oba Solomon will be throwing shade or addressing controversies surrounding celebrities.

He once took a swipe at Portable for slapping a preacher.

In his words:

“Fraudster judge thief, fraudster dey direct thief. Fraudster dey preach about robbery. He dey squeeze face. A child that is not wise will suffer poverty. It will take a while before you people understand."

See the video:

How fans reacted to Oba Solomon's video

Netizens reacted to the video shared by the social media sensation amid VDM's NGO saga. Here are some of the comments below:

@agbeke____ade:

"Oba need to go on live, it’s about to be a longgg seasonal movie."

@valisimofashions:

"Why this yeye song sweet."

@sweetylyx_official:

"Make una hold VDM for neck Abeg, make Una no let the guy rest because if na another person we no go hear word."

@adeolamide24:

"Lol Portable still dey gather lyrics."

@zucchy_nedu:

"And if VDM finally say na skit or joke, make una still arrest am.. because na intention to commit fraud."

@iammista7:

"I'm disappointed by our rush to judgment. What has this person done wrong? Is fighting for the masses a crime? This feels unfair. Are you content with the current state of our country? I'm ashamed of this reaction."

@jayywealth:

"This man no dey disappoint."

Oba Solomon reacts to Don Jazzy's gesture

Legit.ng had reported that the social media sensation had shared his view about Don Jazzy’s gesture towards VDM.

Don Jazzy had made a donating of N100 million to VeryDarkMan and many were not impressed by his move.

Oba Solomon asked VDM if Don Jazzy was still going to learn the hard way if something later happened in future.

