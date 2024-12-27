Pamilerin Adegoke has shared his view about VDM after he cried out that he lost N180milion from his NGO's account

The activist had stated that he lost N180million donated by people to support his NGO, he also shared what he was doing about it

In his reaction, Adegoke claimed that VDM just bought a Mercedes-Benz AMG amid the missing money, and he asked the activist some questions

Digital consultant, Pamilerin Adegoke has waded in the ongoing controversy surrounding Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman and his NGO's funds.

Legit.ng had reported that the activist had cried out that N180 million was missing from his Non-governmental organisation's account.

Taking to X, Adegoke claimed that VDM had bought a Mercedes-Benz AMG. He asked the activist if the money was in his website or his NGO's bank account.

He also stated that VDM should explain to everyone like a primary two pupil so that people can understand.

In another post, Adegoke disclosed that the TikToker, who had an issue with Lil Smart recently was joking.

He noted that VDM will release a video soon and speak about how predictable Nigerians are.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Adegoke's post

Netizens reacted to Adegoke's claim about VDM. Here are some of the comments below:

@thenihiin:

"The money is in the NGO website, so they na collaborate with the bank and hack the bank, after that… you will notice everything happened swiftly."

@VivaDido:

"They can't hack his bank account through his website.Websites do not hold money, but can only be used to set a payment gateway.For money to be stolen, it has to be directly with the bank and the information for such would only be with the acct holder, not in the website."

@IamTheIroko:

"Oh so he even bought AMG sef. Yeye de smell, dey play."

@Allezamani:

"Even primary two pupils would laugh at the explanations."

@Ashabul_Jannaah:

"If I speak my mind now, they’ll say it’s because I don’t like him. But honestly, 160 million missing and a Benz showing up? Even primary 2 pupils would ask for an explanation. Transparency isn’t too much to ask."

@Comeback_snarky:

"I'm also waiting for the explanation."

@Irunnia_:

"Money wey don go."

VDM speaks about Ubi Franklin

Legit.ng had reported that the activist had given his fans an update about Ubi Franklin after he called him out over debt.

He sternly warned everyone, who tried to use juju on him because of all the things he does on social media.

VDM also claimed that Ubi Franklin paid part of the money and shared his desire for him.

