Former President Goodluck Jonathan's ex-ADC, Moses Jituboh, has reportedly died after a brief illness at 54

Jituboh served Jonathan when he was the governor of Bayelsa state and when he was the vice president of Nigeria

The deceased returned to the police force duties after former President Jonathan lost the 2015 presidential election

Moses Jituboh, the former Aide-de-Camp to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, passed away at 54 after a brief illness. According to a source, Jituboh's death was confirmed by a community chief, and efforts are currently underway to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Jituboh had a distinguished career in the police force, serving as Jonathan's ADC during his tenure as governor of Bayelsa State and Vice President. He remained a key member of Jonathan's security team when he became President.

Former ADC to ex-President Jonathan is dead Photo Credit: @MobilePunch

Source: Twitter

When did late Jituboh return to police duties?

After Jonathan lost the 2015 presidential election, Jituboh returned to his police duties and was even considered for the position of Inspector General of Police at one point. The Zone 16 Police Command has expressed its condolences to Jituboh's family and the people of Bayelsa State, describing his demise as a great loss to the police force and the nation.

Jituboh enlisted in the police force in 1994 and went on to have a distinguished career, serving as Deputy Inspector-General in charge of the Department of Research and Planning and the Department of Information and Communications Technology at the Force Headquarters.

The police command praised Jituboh's contributions to the force, dedication to service, and integrity, saying that these qualities will never be forgotten. The command also offered its heartfelt condolences to Jituboh's family, praying that God will give them the strength to bear the loss of their beloved son.

Diri explained Jonathan's impact on his career

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state has disclosed that former President Goodluck Jonathan has greatly impacted his political career.

Speaking at a Service of Songs for the late Madam Ani-Gunn Rhoda Ikiogha, Diri revealed that Jonathan's decision altered his initial plan to run for the Senate.

Diri acknowledged Ikiogha's significant contribution to his re-election in 2023, which made him a target of opposition attacks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng