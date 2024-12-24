Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - An Abuja high court has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to release the allegedly detained President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, pending his trial.

Legit.ng reports that Miyetti Allah is an advocacy group centred on promoting the welfare of Fulani pastoralists in Nigeria.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Justice Mohammed Zubairu, ordered Lateef Fagbemi, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), and Adeola Ajayi, the director-general (DG) of the Department of State Services (DSS), to immediately admit Bodejo to administrative bail.

Vanguard newspaper said Justice Zubairu, a vacation judge, made the order after an ex-parte motion moved by Bodejo’s lawyer, Reuben Atabo, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Although the motion ex-parte was moved by Atabo on Monday, December 23, the certified true copy (CTC) of the order was made available on Tuesday, December 24.

Recall that Bodejo, in the motion dated and filed on Thursday, December 19, had prayed the court to order his release from DSS' detention pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application.

The Miyetti Allah president sued the AGF and the DSS DG as 1st and 2nd respondents. He sought “an interim order directing the respondents to, forthwith, produce the applicant from detention for him to be released, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application for habeas corpus subjiciendum (that you have the body to submit to).”

Court adjourns Miyetti Allah's leader's trial

Meanwhile, the judge adjourned the matter for hearing until Monday, December 30.

Legit.ng recalls that on January 23, Bodejo was arrested by the DSS at the Miyetti Allah’s office in Karu LGA of Nasarawa state for unveiling a vigilante group.

Bodejo had said the “nomad vigilante group” would assist security agencies in combatting crime in the north-central state. However, the federal government accused Bodejo of raising an armed militia to the detriment of the nation’s unity.

