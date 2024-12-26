The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General OO Oluyede, celebrated Christmas with frontline troops of the 3 Division Nigerian Army and Operation SAFE HAVEN in Jos

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General OO Oluyede, celebrated Christmas with frontline troops of the 3 Division Nigerian Army and Operation SAFE HAVEN during a festive luncheon on December 25, 2024.

The event took place at the Headquarters of Operation SAFE HAVEN in Jos, Plateau State.

Chief of Army Staff Celebrates Christmas with Frontline Troops, Extends Heartfelt Greetings

Represented by Major General MS Ahmed, the COAS delivered a goodwill message, extending heartfelt Christmas greetings to officers, soldiers, and their families, while expressing gratitude for their sacrifices and commitment to addressing Nigeria’s security challenges.

Lieutenant General Oluyede urged the troops to remain disciplined, focused, and loyal to constituted authority while fulfilling their duties in a joint and multi-agency environment.

He also acknowledged the support and strategic guidance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reaffirming the Army's commitment to defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity and supporting civil authorities.

Major General AE Abubakar, General Officer Commanding 3 Division NA and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, commended the troops for their operational achievements and encouraged continued vigilance and dedication.

The celebration featured cultural dance performances, the symbolic serving of meals by the COAS, the cutting of a Christmas cake, musical performances, presentation of souvenirs, and a group photograph.

The event was attended by dignitaries, including heads of security agencies, retired and serving senior military officers, government officials, and captains of industry.

